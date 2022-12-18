kids history 2022_12_Colleges.jpg

Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years – a list including Tennessee Temple of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). 

These closures remind us that colleges and universities don’t last forever. And although some of these former colleges were taken over by other institutions – the former site of Lambuth University is now a satellite campus of the University of Memphis – many former college campuses have left little more than a historic marker. 