Some say they're folklore, some say they're urban legend, others say they're from outer space, and some claim they're from another dimension.
Whatever or whoever they may be, they take the normal out of the paranormal and drop it into your lap. They've been seen across the state, traversing various terrains, from the Mississippi Delta to the Blue Ridge Mountains and even up through Kentucky. Not many people know about them, but for those of us who do, we call them the "Tennessee Twig People."
My first encounter with them occurred when I was eight years old. I was camping with my parents on Reelfoot Lake. One morning, when everyone was still asleep, I wander down to the lakeside. A thick mist floated across the waters weaving its way between the cypress stumps, which stood like soldiers ready to storm the beach. Beyond this wooden regiment, over a carpet of duck weed, a cane pole stuck out of the water...or so I thought.
Picking up a rock, I threw it at the stick, and then a strange thing happened. Out of the very top of the pole, oozed a gooey substance which divided itself into two separate spheres. These spheres were as dark and as shiny, and as smooth as polished obsidian. I was fascinated at what I was seeing, then suddenly I was given a start.
In the middle of the two orbs there appeared two white dots that looked like eyes. For a long moment, I just stared at this phenomena, wondering if this was an animal, or just a glob of algae rotting in the sun. I looked back at the campsite and then a moment later something hit me on the foot. I looked down and there laying on the ground was the same rock I had I had thrown only a moment before.
I picked up the rock, only this time I aimed for the orbs. Throwing my fancy curve ball, the stone whizzed through the air, but before it reached its target, the pole transformed itself into four separate appendages, resembling a twig man. It had two arms, two legs, a slender body with bulbous eyes and five fingers on what I took to be its hands. Even stranger still, clutched in its spindly talons was the rock I had just thrown.
I was more curious than scared, so I held out my hands encouraging throw it back. It must have read my body language, because for the next five minutes we tossed the stone back and forth, like two best friends who had just met.
It was barking of my dog Blue, which scared it away. When Blue went into his protective mode, the twig man's eyes turned purple and inflated to the size of soft balls, before diving into the muddy waters. Many years would pass before I would tell others what I had seen. Mainly because I wasn't sure if I had really seen what I saw, but this would not be my last encounter with the "Twig Man."
To encourage aspiring writers, The News is offering Writer’s Corner where readers are invited to submit their short stories for publication. The short stories should be under 750 words and their publication is left solely to the discretion of the editor. The stories must be the writer’s original work. Submit your story to dsherrill@tullahomanews.com for consideration. Deadline for Sunday’s edition of Writer’s Corner is Wednesday afternoon.