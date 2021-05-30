Why is it that your air goes out on the hottest day of the year? It can’t go out on a moderate day. No. That’d be too convenient. Instead it picks the most inopportune time to leave you languishing in a sweat box until help arrives.
And I know it isn’t just me, because every heat and air guy in the area was scrambling this past week to keep up with the demand of people who switched on their central air after enjoying the unusually cool May only to find warm air blowing out.
“It seems a little warm,” I mumbled to myself as I walked over to the thermostat the day the hot spell set in last week. “What? 82? But the air is on!”
I tapped the thermostat like one would bang on the side of an old television set, trying to get better reception. And, just like the television, it didn’t improve a thing. I then walked over to the vent where air was a blowing. However, there was nothing cool about it. So, that’s when I did the brief shop-around for heat and air guys seeing I just bought my new house late last year and didn’t have a regular. And, let me tell you, folks are loyal to their heat and air providers, each giving me strong recommendations for who to use.
Once I decided on one, I gave him a call. While happy to earn my business, like every other heat and air person, he was covered up.
“It’ll be the weekend or Monday before I can get there,” he revealed. “Do you think you can make due until then?”
Being a macho man, I told him I could. I mean, what was I supposed to do, start crying like a baby and beg him to come right then? In hindsight, I probably should have.
Like my central unit, my internal thermostat is messed up. The heat beats me down. Once it’s past 80 and the sun is blaring down, I’m a big, old, sweaty mess. The heat of summer, in my opinion, is only good for the pool and the beach, I’ll take fall anytime. Now, on the other hand, I can take the cold like an Eskimo. I’ll wear shorts when it’s 30 degrees out and doggedly keep wearing short sleeves deep into the winter.
“Where’s your pants?” folks will ask me when I walk into Walmart on a 40 degree evening. “You’ll catch pneumonia.”
While I appreciate their concern for my health, I’m just a hot natured guy. When most of you folks are feeling every bit of the 40 degrees, I’m feeling 60, according to my internal thermostat. Therefore, this made for a long weekend, as I found that 82 was just a starter.
“86!” I exclaimed when I walked in Friday afternoon to a sweat box. “How can it be 86?”
So, I turned on every ceiling fan, opened every window and even went out and got another fan, all to discover that all fans do is move the hot air around. For the entire weekend, I sat directly in front of the fan, moving only to go the refrigerator where I’d linger, taking in the cold air from the freezer while thinking cool thoughts. I pretty well watched only television shows about the arctic and bought a bag of popsicles – the red, white and blue ones since I’m a patriot.
Thankfully, Monday rolled around, after I’d probably sweat off five pounds in the sauna my home had become. The tech was able to fix it in short order, so when I returned Monday it was like Heaven. I poked my head in the door and – cool air!