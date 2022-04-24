I just listened to the CBS Mornings segment on which the lead singer of the group “Imagine Dragons” was featured.
I listened as he told of the time when he and his wife were sitting in a room with their attorneys preparing to sign off on divorce papers. His wife had sent him a very eye opening text to which seemed to be the catalyst that led them to ponder if divorce was really what they wanted. He went on to share that he and his wife ended up not divorcing but rather began dating again and are still married today. I am not familiar at all with this singer or the group, “Imagine Dragons”, but it is obvious that this man and his wife experienced something miraculous. At least in looking at the ever increasing rate of divorce it would appear that any marriage that is salvaged can be deemed a miracle. Yet, could it be that it’s just as simple as perhaps what this singer did. He asked himself and his wife is this what we really want? A simple question posed to the one who is your soulmate, the parent of your children(if children are present), and the family member of perhaps a whole lot of other people, could change the course of the lives of not just a few but perhaps even a whole world.
Marriage is the union of a man and a woman for the purpose of demonstrating their love for one another in a manner in which the Bible teaches is like no other earthly relationship. This relationship as scripture points out is compared to the relationship of Christ, Jesus, and the church, His followers. The intimacy that marriage affords has been stolen by the enemy of course and thus the sacredness of marriage has been diminished in society. Still, God intends for marriage vows to be honored and for individuals to stay married. That is why it is so important to consider what one is doing when they are considering marriage. It’s a lifelong commitment. Marriage is not like a courtship in which one can one day have a sudden revelation and just say, “I’m not feeling this anymore. I think we need to break up”. Ideally, that should happen before the marriage vows are delivered. God sees marriage as a covenant and He honors covenants. Sadly enough, it can be pointed out that there are some marriages that never should have been entered into to begin with. However, from the perspective of those marriages that have salvageability and divorce is being considered, one should ask oneself and one’s spouse, “Is this what we want?”.
Simply asking a question can cause one to think about the positive aspects of a marriage that one had not considered or had forgotten. The singer from “Imagine Dragons” testified of this happening for him. He began to think about what he liked about his wife and what brought them together in the first place. When in the place of despair, one doesn’t always reflect. Instead, one reacts and makes decisions more based on feelings. Looking back can prevent oneself and others from experiencing unnecessary pain. Divorce no matter how amicable it may occur brings about life changing situations that touch the ones loved the most by both parties. If children are in the picture, they definitely have to endure “stuff” they had no say in. Yes, they are children and adults are expected to make the right decisions for them. Yet, they suffer. It is worth it to step back and reflect.
It may appear that because divorce has become so common, that people just don’t pay attention to the demise of families like they once did. We live in a fallen world and it is no big deal. A fallen world is in need of a savior. When considering divorce and one is a believer, it is even more important to consider if that’s the route to take. People need the Lord and they need to see his followers living out their faith. One might say, but you don’t know how bad things are in this marriage. True, no one knows but that only signifies how important it is to reflect and ask God for direction. The end result could be that others who feel hopeless may see how God has helped that one and seek him. Now, it can’t be determined if the Imagine Dragons singer is a believer or not but it can be asserted that his testimony on CBS Mornings impacted a lot of people to consider their own marriages. One never knows who is watching. One of the hosts of the show the singer was interviewed for commented that she was glad for him and his wife because it doesn’t work out like that for most people and she included herself in that group.
So, was it really a miracle that this singer and his wife remained together? Or was it just a subtle little secret that was tapped into. They had more to fight for than they could stand to lose. They had each other and their children and not to mention a whole lot of other lives that would be affected by their choice to stay married or not. It would be interesting to see the results of a poll, if one were taken, after the singer’s interview of how many people chose to stay married or not after watching the interview on TV. So, it’s miraculous, perhaps, that something as simple as asking a question could change the course of many lives. The most subtle of things can be the most impactful in times when a miracle is most needed.