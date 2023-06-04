2023_06_01_Klan.jpg

There’s a hill south of downtown Nashville that contains Carter-Lawrence Elementary School and several sports fields, one of which is Belmont University’s home baseball stadium. On a recent Friday, I took my dog to the top of it and saw joggers, people playing softball and the students taking part in their annual field day. It was a wonderful place to be.

However, one hundred years ago this week, the Ku Klux Klan held its most widely viewed meeting ever in Middle Tennessee there.