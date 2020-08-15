Editor’s note: To encourage aspiring writers, The News is beginning Writer’s Corner where readers are encouraged to submit their short stories for publication. The short stories should be under 700 words and their publication is left solely to the discretion of the editor. Submit your story to dsherrill@tullahomanews.com for consideration.
Knowing of its inevitable future, the thought-to-be lifeless apple grew further towards the heavens. As the apple grew, it saw a fearing object. This malignant creation was what the apple’s nurturers called “The Sun.” The Sun was a symbol for the fruit. A place which may be seen as destruction by many, was seen as life and happiness for the apple. The mindless apple has always dreamed of reaching the star, yet it had too many obstacles. These obstacles were, in terms, unavoidable. The apple accepted the fate given to its juicy core: gravity will bring the apple to the ground where it will be taken as another sacrificial lamb for the caretakers of the beautiful earth. Yet the apple wouldn’t know of the great adventures and how wrong its thoughts were.
As the days went on, the apple grew to its ripest and most elegant stage. The force of the gods brought the nutritious matter crashing into the soil to be put into a weaved basket among its organic neighbors. Its timeline was nearing the end, and the fruit knew it. Still, the apple thought to itself, “If only I could reach the sun.”
The spheroid-like’s predestined journey had begun. First to be checked for any blemishes in its aesthetic. Among other tests and hours in cold dark realms, the apple ended up at an organic market to be an offering for a human, waiting its turn, the apple endured the cool breeze of the Earth’s breath. It felt the moisture of the clouds. Seemingly enough, the apple felt alone and hopeless. Its dreams to reach the sun were diminishing in a much more expeditious way than imagined; the apple had been taken.
The flavor-packed redness had reached its inevitable end. It would be torn apart cell by cell. It would be ripped of its peace. It would realize that it had no choice; it never had a choice. It was the apple’s destiny to end here, but something rather intriguing had taken place. The apple was placed neighboring another fruit that was rather daunting. A large melon with the might of Goliath. Though the small yet gorgeous apple was in fear, it made no attempts of communication. Yes, it may have been virtually impossible to communicate, but the apple wouldn’t have done so even if it had been given that ability. So they both rested there in silence until the following morning when the apple was suddenly alone. Goliath had been slain. By who? David? The apple was relieved; though, it should not have been.
The apple had been sedentary until a force disturbed that peace. This force was unfamiliar. It wasn’t gravity. It was on the contrary. A force pulling up. A human grabbing its motorless skin. The human had grabbed a sharp saber and began cutting. The apple knew its time was near the end. Until the end was never witnessed. How has the apple’s journey not yet ended? Why was it still inanimately conscious?
This consciousness was due primarily in part by its lifeline. Within the apple’s tough core, there laid 8 seeds. Each seed was carefully placed and given nutrition. Before the apple had time to process, its dream was coming true. It was going to the star.