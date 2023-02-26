David Carroll

David Carroll

 Dan Henry

As a social media user, I collect and publish misspellings, misinterpretations and other mishaps. The response has been overwhelming. One might even call it a title wave.

For me, it’s a never-ending source of amusement. You can blame it on “voice to text,” spell check blunders, or other factors. I’m working on a book full of these, and I endorse the project whole hardly. My comments are in parentheses: