Throughout my thirty years military service, Arnold Air Force Base was famous. Not just because of the storied history of General Henry “Hap” Arnold (Father of the Air Force), or the incredible cutting-edge work accomplished for our nation’s defense, or because of Dustin Lynch’s album cover is named “Tullahoma,” or even the beautiful lakes, good hunting and fishing… no, it was famous for the people, a community of caring. From hometown parades, Veteran’s Day programs, Memorial Day and Patriot’s Day commemoration events, to school military appreciation events and 4th of July fireworks celebrations, the people of Tullahoma integrate military personnel, veterans, and their families into the fabric of this community. And yet there is so much more than that.
2020 presented incredible challenges… and our small town came together to exceed expectations. Not only did we take care of our residents, veterans, and a vital defense mission, our community was committed to “leaving no one behind” during the pandemic.
If a child needed to be fed, our school system worked hard to alleviate food insecurity for all children (from 0-18) in our city. The Tullahoma City Schools nutrition department served over 182,000 meals via their Food Truck and the drive through lines at all seven schools twice a week from March through July. A week’s worth of food (breakfast and lunch) was served to almost 500 students via just the Food Truck for an additional 5 months (July-December). Many other church and community organizations opened food pantries, gave away food baskets and served bags of non-perishable food (4 meals/ 4 snacks) to well over 100 needy families each week and over 120 families received holiday food boxes (Thanksgiving and Christmas).
When our health care workers needed personal protective equipment while testing for COVID-19, the primary Arnold AFB contractor, NAS, donated 2,000 masks to county health clinics. Local companies shifted their assembly lines – Tennessee Apparel made over 100,000 masks for the military and TE Connectivity made face shields for local medical personnel. Jack Daniels and George Dickel distilleries helped protect people by producing hand sanitizer. Many local, caring individuals and veterans made thousands of masks for the police department, hospital, nursing homes, and school nutrition personnel. Businesses shifted to take-out and churches streamed their services on the internet.
In the midst of COVID testing, a Tennessee Army National Guard “Strike Team” assisted our health clinic and local citizens provided food and snacks for them as well as to local Fire and Police Departments. Soldiers from our local guard units are still on COVID support orders and some were sent to Washington DC in January.
Because of our City leaders’ foresight, remote workers had access to quality video and high-speed Internet when it was needed. Tullahoma is a Gig City… with Fiber To The Premise (FTTP). Our downtown has free WIFI as do many local businesses. And many thanks for the parks and the Greenway. Nature and technology helped provide miracles every day.
Uniquely, over 25 years ago our community came together to build the Hands-On-Science Center. It is now serves as the USAF STEM coordinator for Arnold Air Force Base. So when the 15,000 foot facility with over 100 “hands-on” science displays had to close during the pandemic, with USAF grants and local donations, the HOSC morphed into a virtual classroom, produced educational videos, expanded the lending library, dispersed hundreds of free take home science kits for kids, and completed two new initiatives; a new outdoor Sound Garden and new “Women in Science” display. For a community with less than 20,000 residents to keep a science museum afloat, serving 30,000 people and students in over 11 counties with high quality STEM programs and national rocket, robotic, engineering, and math competitions, is a major feat.
Our seven schools implemented virtual and in-person education as well as kept students, parents, staff, teachers, and other stakeholders informed and up-to-date on the many changes related to COVID-19 via the school websites, media outlets, social media, and the phone/email alert system. Tullahoma schools have provided continuous education, a safe space, and social and emotional support for our 3,600 students. Over 1.6 billion students in 190+ countries are at risk of significant learning loss, causing a hurt that “could last a lifetime,” according to McKinsey and Co. Although there have been disruptions, as we learned more about the virus, the resources and spirit of our community have helped our students thrive.
Motlow State Community College (MSCC) immediately went to work to assist our small businesses develop websites and social media outreach via their Motlow Trained Small Business Accelerator initiatives. The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce kept businesses informed on CARES Act provisions and resources, held new business ribbon cuttings, virtual Chamber coffees, encouraged everyone to “Shop Local” and coordinated the Candyland-themed annual Christmas Parade. Sponsors and service organizations made the event a huge success.
The impact of the Arnold Community Council cannot be overstated. Due to the CARES Act not having sufficient appropriations for the Arnold AFB contractor workforce (many employees on leave without pay status), the ACC Legislative Committee alerted congressional representatives to the need of funding. As a result, Tennessee congressional leaders sent a joint letter to the Secretary of the Air Force and appropriations were made for reimbursement.
Partners for Healing (a primary medical clinic for uninsured working, disabled or transitioning residents) continued medical services and received a grant to help those with mental illness. The Tullahoma Utilities Authority and TVA made $40,000 available for needy families’ utility bills and members of the community generously gave food, coats, and donations to charities. Loew’s donated building materials for an outdoor break area at the hospital, Builder’s Supply donated lumber for the newly constructed outdoor Patio Stage at the South Jackson Civic Center, and local craftsmen made a new sign, assisted in building a new bathroom, and sensory room for the local Horse Play Therapeutic Riding Center.
The need to encourage and harbor creativity was paramount this year. The South Jackson Civic Center proved that “the show must go on” with an incredible line-up of performances and facility enhancements in 2020. The Tullahoma Fine Art Center had art classes for all ages. Yes, COVID-19 caused a few cancellations but these two organizations can always fill the calendar with laughter, talent and fun.
We commemorated the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote and the City of Tullahoma Police Department helped organizers address racism and civil liberties with the “We Will Breathe” March in June. Shortly after, a new diversity and inclusion organization was formed as a result of the Mayor’s task force.
The Veterans Day program on November 11, 2020 held the first inaugural Veteran Tribute Train and Parade of Schools. With the high school Marine Corps Junior ROTC students directing traffic for an orderly start at 8:30 a.m., the Tullahoma Police and Fire Departments, with lights and sirens, led the Tribute Train of cars filled with veterans. Along the seven-mile route, mailboxes were decorated, business employees, and residents stood outside to pay their respects as they passed. Unable to hold traditional Veterans Day assemblies and luncheons or the Veterans Memorial Day program at the Civic Center, teachers at our public schools synchronized their watches and students gathered outside at the appointed time with signs, posters, and letters made in class to pay tribute to our community’s veterans.
Ending the 2 ½ hour Tribute Train and Parade of Veterans, several hundred gathered at 11:00 a.m. at the Veteran Memorial and History Park to once again hear Lloyd Smith sing a patriotic medley as only he can. An MCJROTC cadet was in full World War I Army dress uniform and a four-member cadet color guard was there to present the colors. Following remarks, speeches and poems, active-duty military, National Guard members, veterans and their families walked across the street to the American Legion post for food and fellowship.
Throughout the year “Buddy Checks” were made to local veterans and the Mayor’s Youth Council contacted 1,000 senior citizens. The DAR had citizenship classes before COVID-19 and the local VFW social activities were up and running in a very short time. The Yoga Strong Foundation continued a three-times a week program virtually and the Shady Grove Garden Club dedicated more veteran memorial bricks at the History Park on Memorial Day, with proceeds going to scholarships for students.
Meanwhile, for almost a year now, our essential workers, medical professionals and staff, grocery clerks, store attendants, utility, fire, police, city staff, supply chain personnel and others have remained calm and carried on… helping others. The list goes on.
As you see, we take care of our own whether it is a 100-year-old nursing home resident, teacher, welder, fast food server, or a family suffering from the loss of a loved one. No town is perfect but if you raise your voice or just reach out, there are resources available for all. Tullahoma’s resilience comes from ongoing public-private-nonprofit partnerships, economic diversity, and the compassion, hardy work ethic, and unrelenting ingenuity of our residents.
So my hat is off to this small town. I could not be prouder and I no longer think we should be “the best kept secret in the Air Force.” The world should know that there is a small town in Tennessee fully committed to investing in our children, fulfilling the needs of our citizens, securing our nation’s freedom, and helping our businesses succeed. It is called … Tullahoma.