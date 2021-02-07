Have you ever read a story that was so sad yet so beautiful at the same time? Of all the books I have read, I do not think that one has ever impacted me quite the same way as Markus Zusak’s The Book Thief. No book has ever so profoundly shown me the power of the written word and the value of literature in a child’s life, and I loved every moment of it. It left a mark on my heart several years ago, but I have been unable to stop talking about since then because of the valuable lessons I have continued to draw from the story to this day.
The story takes place in war-stricken Germany during World War II and follows four years in the life of Liesel Memminger. At the outset of the story, Liesel is a 10-year-old girl who is sent to live with a foster couple. Her foster father Hans Huberman is a bright and cheery man who teaches Liesel to find the beauty in her world of chaos. His wife Rosa is a distant, abrasive woman who has a good heart but sometimes hides it under callous layers of frustration and pain. The Book Thief is almost like a biography, telling us of Liesel’s daily life as she adjusts to a new normal. We watch her find a new family, make friends, and fall in love with the power of words.
One of my favorite aspects of the story is that the narrator is Death himself. The unfortunate reality of Liesel’s life is that she is surrounded by death as a result of the war’s toll on Germany, so Death watches Liesel and allows the readers to see the beauty and tragedy of her life through his eyes. He tells us of how she learns to read and the solace she finds in storytelling. There is something so infectious about her spirit that even Death has a soft spot for her and is in awe of the life within her. Instead of allowing her circumstances to obliterate the beauty she has found, Liesel learns how to turn her broken life into a beautiful legacy that not even the turmoil of war could destroy.
As I said in the beginning, this book awakens readers to the power of words. Words are both the prime tool in the Nazis’ manipulation of the German people as well as the source of comfort for Liesel’s heavy heart. They are weapons of life, death, peace, and destruction. Though Liesel loses that which she holds dear time and time again, words’ power is the constant that gives her the strength to fight. In the same way that this world was spoken into existence, words speak life into Liesel and the people around her. There is a line from a song I love that says, “There’s a grace when the heart is under fire.” The definition of grace is to give people what they do not deserve, but in times of pain, grace often seems extinct. I, however, have found that beauty is much easier to find when our disastrous lives give us an incentive to look for it. After reading this book, I think that Liesel would agree with me on that. Every time Liesel’s heart is under fire, she finds something that is far better than the pain around her. Grace comes in many ways and in many forms, but pain is often the precursor to greater things yet to come.
My mother was a librarian, and my father is a teacher, so literature has always been a staple in my life. Because of that, I do not think I ever realized just how blessed I was to have a lifelong appreciation for literature. Yes, books provided necessary escapes at times and helped me to grow, but I will never see them the way Liesel does. Communication is the tool that people use to form bonds and is the foundation for everything we do. Everything we do is so saturated with words that we often forget how vital they truly are. This novel is a reminder to never take even the most basic facets of our lives for granted because there may come a day when what we consider basic now will be a precious gift.
Sarah Raymond is a Tullahoma resident and editor of the Moore County News.