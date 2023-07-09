In our previous “Flashback” article of two weeks ago, we mentioned the importance of drug stores in downtown areas, and that Tullahoma was no different. We showed the outside of Tullahoma’s corner drug store, Taylor’s Pharmacy, on the northwest corner of Lincoln and North Atlantic Streets. Also mentioned in that article was the fact that Tullahoma had three downtown drug stores at one time. That was before businesses started expanding beyond the downtown area.
Through the generosity of one of our Tullahoma News readers, a current resident of Winchester who grew up in Tullahoma in the 1940s and 1950s, I now have photocopies of a late 1940 special edition of the Tullahoma Guardian newspaper which highlights some of Tullahoma’s businesses of that time. On one page are short advertorials about all three of Tullahoma’s drug stores – the Rexall Store (a.k.a. Taylor’s Pharmacy), Independent Drug Store, and Tullahoma Drug Store (forerunner of the Tullahoma Drug Store that sits at the corner of Westside Drive and West Lincoln Street today). The paper shows one interior photo of each of those stores, but unfortunately I don’t think they are clear enough to reprint. They were small to begin with, printed with sepia ink on now-yellowed and cracking newsprint paper, and today that paper is over 72 years old. Still, the photocopies (done very carefully for me at McMurr’s) can be enlarged on the computer screen to see some detail, which brings us to the photo featured here.
This photo was part of the small stash that I obtained at Couch’s auction a couple of years ago, and almost certainly dates from the Camp Forrest period, so early 1940s. The date makes it likely that this was a Bob Couch, Sr. photo. It features a smiling young boy drinking a Coca-Cola (bottled in Tullahoma, no doubt) and eating popcorn with two soldiers. Two young ladies in aprons, obviously employees of the store, are participating in the merriment, as well.
I’ve mentioned in previous articles that a little bit of detective work goes into figuring out exactly where some of these photos were taken. I had about decided that this photo was from one of the non-Taylor drug stores until I examined the 1940 Guardian photos. Sure enough, the hanging light fixtures in this photo are exactly the same as the ones in the Rexall/Taylor’s store, and completely different than the ones in the other two stores, so I’m certain this photo was taken at Taylor’s Pharmacy. Mystery solved!
In addition to my News articles, I’m working on a pictorial history book about Tullahoma in the twentieth century, roughly 1920s to 1980s. If you have some sharp, large photos you can share, I’d be honored to see them. I’ll scan them and then immediately return them to you. I’m looking mostly for businesses, industries, and major events. You can contact me at alanmayes@lighttube.net.