Flashback DrugStore.jpg
Photo provided

In our previous “Flashback” article of two weeks ago, we mentioned the importance of drug stores in downtown areas, and that Tullahoma was no different. We showed the outside of Tullahoma’s corner drug store, Taylor’s Pharmacy, on the northwest corner of Lincoln and North Atlantic Streets. Also mentioned in that article was the fact that Tullahoma had three downtown drug stores at one time. That was before businesses started expanding beyond the downtown area.

Through the generosity of one of our Tullahoma News readers, a current resident of Winchester who grew up in Tullahoma in the 1940s and 1950s, I now have photocopies of a late 1940 special edition of the Tullahoma Guardian newspaper which highlights some of Tullahoma’s businesses of that time. On one page are short advertorials about all three of Tullahoma’s drug stores – the Rexall Store (a.k.a. Taylor’s Pharmacy), Independent Drug Store, and Tullahoma Drug Store (forerunner of the Tullahoma Drug Store that sits at the corner of Westside Drive and West Lincoln Street today). The paper shows one interior photo of each of those stores, but unfortunately I don’t think they are clear enough to reprint. They were small to begin with, printed with sepia ink on now-yellowed and cracking newsprint paper, and today that paper is over 72 years old. Still, the photocopies (done very carefully for me at McMurr’s) can be enlarged on the computer screen to see some detail, which brings us to the photo featured here.

Tags

Recommended for you