Taylor’s Pharmacy, at the NW corner of Lincoln and Atlantic Streets.

It seems that nearly every story from the first half of the twentieth century, fictional or non, had a “corner drug store” in it somewhere. That’s not hyperbole, nor is it coincidence. The drug stores were hubs of activity in most downtown areas, and many were on the corner, hence the references. Besides the expected pharmacy, the drug stores also had newsstands, candy, toys, cigars and tobacco, cosmetics, cameras, lunch counters and/or soda fountains, and much more. They were the convenience stores of the day, minus the gasoline, and the food was significantly better and fresher.

Lawrence “Doc” Taylor, proprietor of Taylor’s Pharmacy.

There were at one time three drug stores downtown, but Tullahoma’s corner drug store for many years was Taylor’s Pharmacy. It was located at what has to have been the most photographed corner in town – the northwest corner of Lincoln and North Atlantic Streets. There must be at least half a dozen different postcards in circulation from the 1930s to 1960s with that corner in the featured photo. As noted in previous articles, that’s where the Veranda Apartments are now, and that area was the hub of activity, especially when the railroad passenger depot was right across the street, as it was when this picture was taken.