It seems that nearly every story from the first half of the twentieth century, fictional or non, had a “corner drug store” in it somewhere. That’s not hyperbole, nor is it coincidence. The drug stores were hubs of activity in most downtown areas, and many were on the corner, hence the references. Besides the expected pharmacy, the drug stores also had newsstands, candy, toys, cigars and tobacco, cosmetics, cameras, lunch counters and/or soda fountains, and much more. They were the convenience stores of the day, minus the gasoline, and the food was significantly better and fresher.
There were at one time three drug stores downtown, but Tullahoma’s corner drug store for many years was Taylor’s Pharmacy. It was located at what has to have been the most photographed corner in town – the northwest corner of Lincoln and North Atlantic Streets. There must be at least half a dozen different postcards in circulation from the 1930s to 1960s with that corner in the featured photo. As noted in previous articles, that’s where the Veranda Apartments are now, and that area was the hub of activity, especially when the railroad passenger depot was right across the street, as it was when this picture was taken.
Lawrence “Doc” Taylor was the proprietor of Taylor’s Pharmacy, along with his wife, Maude. Gleaning from a few different sources, I’ve learned a few others things about the store and the building. Taylor’s Pharmacy also had a jewelry counter inside, owned and managed by Albert Turesky. From this photo, we can see that upstairs was Cleo’s Beauty Salon. At least once or twice, Taylor’s became a Rexall-branded drug store.
Most interesting is that for about four years, Dr. James King had his offices in five rooms above Taylor’s Pharmacy. He and his wife had moved to Tullahoma in 1937, and according to the book Coffee County, From Arrowheads to Rockets, he set up a mini-hospital in those rooms. Tullahoma did not yet have an actual hospital at that time. In Dr. King’s suite were an operating room for minor surgeries, an X-ray room, and a laboratory. Serious cases, too serious for the local facility, were handled at Shelbyville’s Bedford County hospital. Babies were delivered in homes. In early 1941, Dr. King’s eight-bed Queen City Infirmary opened at the corner of North Washington and East Grundy Streets.
This photo seems to have been taken sometime soon after 1941. The car parked at the curb on the right is a 1941 Chrysler, while the one on the left is a 1937 Pontiac. Note that there’s no sign of Dr. King’s office and mini-hospital upstairs, so he likely had already moved to the Queen City Infirmary.
I’m working on a pictorial history book about Tullahoma in the twentieth century, roughly 1920s to 1980s. If you have some sharp, large photos you can share, I’d be honored to see them. I’ll scan them and then immediately return them to you. I’m looking mostly for businesses, industries, and major events. You can contact me at alanmayes@lighttube.net.