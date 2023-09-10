2023_09_Indy_1.jpg
Photo provided

Like many other Americans, I’ve seen the movie Oppenheimer and I was mesmerized by parts of it. I was wondering what I could add to the story in this column, and thought I’d explain the connection between Oak Ridge, the USS Indianapolis and Nashville native Alfred Sedivi.

After President Roosevelt ordered work to begin on an atomic bomb, the project was given the code name “Manhattan Project” and placed under the command of U.S. Army officer Leslie Groves. Groves chose physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to be scientific director of the project.

2023_09_Indy_2.jpg

Alfred Sedivi