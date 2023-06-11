After the end of World War II, Tullahoma’s Camp Forrest U.S. Army base and its associated William Northern Field were decommissioned and its buildings and equipment sold off as surplus. Some were scrapped, some were sold and moved. Tullahoma’s businesses and tax base took a huge economic hit, as suddenly thousands of people (i.e. customers) were gone.

However, relief was just around the corner, as the U.S. Air Force took over the former Camp Forrest site for its new Air Engineering Development Center, authorized by Congress on October 27, 1949. Five months later, on June 7, 1950, AEDC was renamed Arnold Engineering Development Center, in honor of General Henry “Hap” Arnold. Construction began soon after, and on June 25, 1951, AEDC was dedicated.