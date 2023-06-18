JC Bowman

JC Bowman

During the COVID pandemic, we watched online learning fail to deliver the results hoped for by education policymakers. We have not even understood what worked and what failed.

The digital age of virtual education can complement schools but will never be a replacement for traditional brick-and-mortar schools. For most students, there is no way to completely replace in-person teaching, social interaction, and emotional care and support. In hindsight, it is the best result.