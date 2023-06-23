David Carroll

Recently I wrote about a “dream” press conference involving the two leading candidates in the 2024 presidential election. The response was whelming. I wouldn’t say overwhelming, but literally tens of...well, tens of people told me to keep on dreaming. So, I slept really hard, and conjured up a phone call with the Ghost of Richard Nixon. Ladies and gentlemen, the 37th President of the United States.

NIXON: Oh, no, you’re a reporter. I assumed that since I never see Dan Rather around here, I must be safe from reporters. Who are you?

