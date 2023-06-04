“Tullahoma – A City As Unique As Its Name” - So say a few signs along the roads leading into Tullahoma, and that’s true…now. ‘Twasn’t always so, though. There used to be a small village in Mississippi named Tullahoma. However, in 1833, it merged with the neighboring village of Pittsburg to form Grenada. That was the end of Tullahoma in Mississippi.

Recently, I learned of another Tullahoma, though it wasn’t a city, or even a village. It was a ship; an oil tanker to be precise, built and commissioned as a merchant vessel during the latter part of World War II.

