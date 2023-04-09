Rev. Martin S. Nutter

Rev. Martin S. Nutter, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma

Easter Triumph!  Easter Joy!  Jesus Christ is Risen from the Dead!  He is Risen indeed!  Hallelujah! 

When Jesus began His public ministry He never lost sight of the reason He came.  He came to redeem us from our sins and to give us life, both now and forevermore.  We see evidence of this truth in every Gospel account. 

Tags

Recommended for you