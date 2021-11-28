Monday, Nov. 22 marked the 58th anniversary of the assassination of the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy. Television, radio and newspapers reported this tragedy and the horrific events that followed in real time. The repercussions of this shared American experience and the subsequent investigations that followed still haunt the history of the United States.
It is known that on that fateful day, while in Dallas, Texas, travelling in an open car, President Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline, Texas Gov. John Connally and his wife Nellie, were fired upon by an assassin sniper, Lee Harvey Oswald. President Kennedy was mortally wounded, and Gov. Connally was seriously wounded.
Lee Harvey Oswald was quickly taken into custody by Dallas police. In police custody, Oswald was shot and killed by Dallas nightclub operator, Jack Ruby, at the Dallas police station while being transferred. All of this was shown on live television. Following the time of grief and sorrow for the fallen president, the American public demanded answers as to how this could happen and why.
Even multiple government investigations at the highest levels into the circumstances surrounding the Kennedy assassination have not completely satisfied the American public. Conspiracy theories continue to this day.
