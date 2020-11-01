Yellow birches lined the road to the cemetery, planted no doubt by old man Conway, before death claimed two of his sons. Their stones were in the far corner, Maggie remembered, Robert and Theodore, dead in their twenties. She and Sammy played hide-and-seek there, in those sunshine days of childhood. It was also there, in the soft cool shadows, on the velvety moss that Sammy Conway had leaned forward and planted a wet kiss on Maggie’s eager mouth. Her first. As she waited, Maggie wondered if Sam would still have that boyish walk, even at forty-five. And if he would remember their last date.
She saw herself standing in front on the mirror that summer evening 25 years ago. Two radiant blue eyes stared from her reflection. Her shoulder length, honey-blonde hair curled around her face, refusing to hang straight. All her friends were ironing their hair to get that straight-as-a-string look, but she would never do that. Sam loved her curls.
“He wants to get married,” she told the reflection as she smoothed the curls with her brush.
“Is that what you want?” the reflection questioned. “You’ve just finished high school. Are you ready to be a wife?”
“I love him,” she answered, the eyes shining.
“What about college and law school?” the reflection continued.
“His parents want it,” she replied, “They’ve been through so much the past two years.
First, Robert died in Iraq and then Theodore at the hands of a drunk driver. And now his mother is in a terrible depression. They think a wedding might snap her out of it.”
“So you’re ready to give up your plans?”
“No, no, I can’t do that,” she replied, and the blue eyes became more determined.
“Then, you’d better tell him tonight, before this goes any further.”
“Yes, I will find a way to tell him,” she said softly as she slipped the blue print sun dress over her head. She must; but how could she make him understand? Maybe, he wouldn’t ask, but she knew better.
She heard a tap at the door. “Maggie,” her mother called. “Sam’s here.”
Sam’s baby blue T-bird convertible was parked at the curb. “I’ve put the top down,” he said, as he opened the door for her. “It’s a beautiful night. Let’s drive out to the cemetery before the movie. We can talk.”
“Yes,” she said. “We need to talk.”
He switched on the car radio. “If lovin’ you is wrong, I don’t want to be right.” Percy Sledge’s velvety voice moaned into the night.
Now, they were on the highway. A soft summer breeze blew Maggie’s hair gently across her face and filled the air with the fragrance of honeysuckle. Sam turned off onto the cemetery road. More mellow voices crooned, “You are my special angel, sent from up above.”
Sam put his arm around her shoulders and pulled her toward him. “You need to keep your eyes on the road, and both hands on the wheel,” she told him. He laughed softly and squeezed her bare shoulder. The yellow birch trees were flying by.
Then, she saw the gray stone pillars of the cemetery gate. “Why doesn’t he slow down?” Maggie wondered.
Sam sang along with the radio, “You are my special angel ... You know that, don’t you, Maggie.” Sam whispered in her ear, and turned to kiss her cheek.
He’ll never make the gate, Maggie thought. He’s going too fast!
Sam left town the next day. He didn’t even come to say good-bye. Oh well, it really didn’t matter.
Maggie never saw Sam again, but today, he was coming back. Few people came to visit anymore, not since her parents died. Her sister had come for a while, but soon those visits dwindled as marriage and a family claimed her time.
She saw his car, a Mercedes. He’s done well for himself. The boyish walk that she remembered so well took him rapidly to his brothers’ graves. She saw streaks of gray at the temples of his dark brown hair, now fashionably styled. He stood for a few moments, then walked toward a tall gray stone with angels on top. He recited the inscription, “Margaret Anne Phillips, March 20, 1977- June 12, 1995.”
“Oh God, Maggie! You were my angel! Why did this happen?” She saw a tear run down his cheek and evaporate into the hot afternoon. “I only took my eye off the road for a second. You’d be alive today if I hadn’t kissed you!”