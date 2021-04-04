The most important aspect of Easter is, of course, the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but the holiday also reminds me of the year I won the kindergarten Easter Egg Hunt.
The eggs were “hidden” on the playground, mostly out in the open and were in pairs for some reason, so that you never discovered a single egg but always two. I’ve sometimes wondered why they were in pairs, but I can only guess that maybe it was because there were too many eggs and too few hiding places or too little time to hide them. In any case, what started out as a playground full of kids rushing around grabbing colored eggs soon settled into a bunch of us just wandering around with our baskets hoping for one last find. And sure enough, just as the hunt seemed about to wrap up, I spotted another pair of eggs, but they were also seen at the same time by two other boys walking together. Realizing that we were about to miss out on this last opportunity, one of the boys and I both dove for the ground, and both of us came away with a single egg from what had been a pair. I didn’t realize the importance of it right away, but when the hunt was officially over and the counting was done I was the winner . . . by just one egg. The grand prize was a large chocolate Easter Bunny, and even better was that our town newspaper included a short piece about my win, complete with a picture of me proudly holding my prize.
That chocolate Easter bunny was the biggest I’d ever had before and probably still is the largest one I’ve gotten since, but it quickly became apparent that I had something of a dilemma. Being the sensitive child I was, I found that – despite my fondness for chocolate – I had a hard time bringing myself to eat the cute bunny. I didn’t resist the temptation entirely, and at some point started nibbling around the bottom edge, but eventually spring turned to summer and my mother had to store the chocolate bunny in our refrigerator to keep it from melting. At least she did until one day when I went to retrieve it and found that ITS ENTIRE HEAD HAD BEEN BITTEN OFF AND EATEN!
It wasn’t hard to guess the culprit, either: I knew it had to be my older (and far less sentimental) sister who, when confronted, proudly admitted that yes, she had not only eaten the head off my precious bunny but had enjoyed it. I felt a mixture of sadness and anger, but learned that just as there’s no use crying over spilled milk, there’s not much that can be done about decapitated chocolate Easter bunnies.
You might be thinking that at some point over these many years my sister would have come to regret her wicked deed, but if you think that, well, all I can say is that you’ve never met my sister, because to this day she doesn’t have even the slightest bit of remorse. In fact, when the subject is brought up – and I do still remind her of it occasionally – her response is to cackle and reply that it never would have happened if I had eaten the bunny sooner myself.
So now, in a final desperate attempt to help her see the error of her ways, I’ve decided to try one last tactic, specifically a public shaming by telling the story here. And as much as I’d like to think there’s hope for her, deep down I realize even this isn’t likely to be enough: knowing her, she’ll probably just laugh about it again.