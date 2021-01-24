Oh, I had seen the signs. Every year I would take a hammer and nail and add yet another notch on ye ole belt. In addition, every two years I would jump a size in pants. It was apparent I was losing the race with Father Time. My handles were beginning to resemble a floatation device.
There were warning shots of course. When I passed in front of my quicksilver based mirror it exposed a pudgy little white man. One in need of some major toning. Still, I remained in denial. Exorcise came to mind. Not exercise. And I wasn’t sure if my diet demons had any interest in being purged.
Then I thought I’d get a second opinion, so off the big box store I go. Two hours later I’m taking home one of the new-fangled talking mirrors.
“I’ve got this,” I mused. Next morning bright and early I hung that sucker up. Ready for bear. Plug and play, simple enough. This was going to be my chance to acquire a “Levert” butt.
The minute I hit the on button, I realized I had made a big mistake. A male model appeared in my reflection, all tanned and purty. He was sporting a chest larger than my wife’s and the classic washboard abs. With a virtual wave and between a smile and smirk he spoke his name, which I quickly forgot. Clad in sweats and a t-shirt, I was ready for my foray into fitness.
Nameless begins to laugh at my attire, going so far as to point even. “Hey,” I responded. “After the cost of the mirror, this is all I could afford.”
Moving on a making small talk, he eventually asked me to remove my shirt. Such an odd request, I thought, but I readily complied. Once again he begins to laugh, more robust this time than before. “What am I supposed to do with that?” he questioned.
“What?” again I queried.
I looked down at my six pack and witnessed a six pack disguised with cellulite and an enlarged belly button.
“Put your shirt back on,” Atlas commanded. “I’ve seen vampires with more color.”
Before I could further object, he shouted “let’s get busy”. Within seconds we were doing a four-minute mile, running in place. Him, hollering at me the whole time. “Pick it up, slob. Three more reps, loser. Are you a dead man?” he continued.
I was sucking wind, like a yard sale vacuum cleaner. He bore on. I was sweating like a pig and he’s over there doing his nails with an Emory board, still running. Then the front door opened and in sauntered my spouse. She dropped her keys and purse and sat down on the couch to observe my rebirth. The new me. About this time Atlas cues up fresh music and we’re off again. Pretty boy maintained a manic pace. “Go right. Go left, this way not that way.” I could hear my wife begin to laugh as well. Without turn around I said “You’re welcome to join in, you know.” She was starting to wheeze.
Long story short, equilibrium was about to take a holiday, a recess if you will. Somewhere between Janet Jackson and Rupaul, I crashed. Lightheadedness and one too many pirouettes and a misplaced ottoman and down I went. I didn’t even know we had an ottoman. As I lie there, pleading to God for just one more breath, just one more, I’m thinking do I have my will filled out? Of sound mind and body? Do those things even belong together?
Is there something know as premature softening. I am 70 after all. Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Atlas is rolling in the floor and howling in surround sound, almost out of view. As I look back at Wanda Jean, she appeared to have been maced She is on all four, hair matted, eyes watering and she’s blubbering, and there’s stuff coming out of her nose. I’ve never seen her like this.
Momentarily, I remembered my dad’s pre-wedding advice. My parents were married for 57 years so I valued his opinion. He said “son, you have to keep them entertained, keep them amused, keep them laughing and they’ll never leave.”
So, on our honeymoon, when I got au naturel, she enough, she started laughing and hasn’t stopped yet. It’s a wonder I’m not stigmatized. As I try to collect myself I’m wondering if those are muscle spasms I’m sensing, or mini-seizures.
Rolling onto my roly-poly belly, I did my best to sniper crawl over to the wall outlet. In one fell swoop, I unplugged the source of my misery and contemplated if that damn thing could be defective. Tomorrow I’m going to take it back to the big box store and them a big fat lie for a big refund. Thinking about investing in one of the Pelican bikes. You know, the one where someone rides with you and encourages you to commit two wheel suicide. Emasculated by electrons.
I’ll let you know how that turns out. However, tonight I plan on drinking some milk of amnesia and forgetting the whole near-death experience.