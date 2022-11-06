Kristi Gorinas

Lawmakers are considering a massive handout to corporate America known as the PTAB Reform Act of 2022. If passed, the bill would have disastrous consequences for bootstrap innovators like me, and, in the long run, keep potentially millions of life-changing inventions out of the hands of Americans.

I seldom get involved in politics. I have five daughters, and each day brings a new athletic event to attend or after-school study session to supervise. Yet on top of my motherly duties, I'm a successful "mompreneur" with several patented products designed to make life easier for parents of young children, as well as a line of wearable pepper-spray devices designed to protect girls and women from physical and sexual assault.