TN History for Kids Memphis

Editor’s note: This, the fourth in a series of columns about topics currently slated to be deleted from Tennessee’s eighth-grade social studies standards, concerns “the founding of Memphis as center for cotton and the slave trade.” 

A few years after the War of 1812, the U.S. government acquired present-day West Tennessee from the Chickasaw Nation. Andrew Jackson represented the U.S. government in this 1818 transaction, which most textbooks refer to as the Chickasaw Purchase. After it occurred, the Chickasaw Indians were forced to move to present-day Mississippi. 