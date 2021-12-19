Since this is the go-home edition of The News before Christmas, I thought I’d write something that is sure to be controversial and polarizing and will likely promote divisiveness throughout the Yule Tide season if the subject matter is brought up. Sure. I’ve tried to avoid controversy in the 27 months I’ve been your editor, biting my tongue in many instances where I was tempted to lash out. I’ve intentionally steered away from politics and anything that might spark animosity. I’ve been a good boy, well, compared to the muckraker I used to be at my old job where I’d stir folks up for kicks just to peak their blood pressure.
With that said, I’m going to dive into the deep end of the pool and talk about something that has always got people hot around the collar during Christmas: I’m going to name my Top 10 Christmas movies of all time.
“Well, that’s lame, Sherrill,” I can hear you as you roll your eyes. “How can that be …?”
Oh, I’ve had some of the most scathing comments I’ve ever endured after writing about my favorite Christmas movies and, dare I say it, Christmas songs. I once had a woman write in and tell me I was going straight to hell after I revealed that seven of my top 10 Christmas songs weren’t canon–you know, “Silent Night,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and stuff of that nature. So, with that in mind, I’ll hold the top Christmas songs until next year, although I know many of you will be arguing with your newspaper when you read my opinion. Why? Because everyone has their opinions about their favorite Christmas movies, and opinions are like noses–everyone has one and they plan on keeping the one they have.
For instance, my tenth favorite Christmas movie is “Polar Express.” Now, this isn’t because I particularly love the movie itself, but its ranking is based on my life experience. It’s the movie my youngest son Henry watched incessantly every holiday season and continues to watch even though he is now 15. Every year I knew it was about to be Christmas when I’d hear the ceiling rattle from the bass effect coming off the television upstairs when he turned the volume up to 11 to watch the movie–of course, dressed in his pajamas with a cup of cocoa in his hand.
Now my number nine is my personal choice and it has everything to do with humor. It is “Elf,” starring one of the planet’s funniest people–after Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle and Ron White–none other than Will Ferrell. The 2003 comedy follows the goofy elf as he bonds with his birth father. As is the case with most of my top 10, there is a deeper meaning behind all the laughs. In this case it’s the father figuring out that money isn’t everything.
That leads me right into number eight: “A Christmas Carol.” My favorite of them all is the George C. Scott one made in 1951. As you know, Ebenezer Scrooge has been a bad boy and has to be taught a lesson by three ghosts. While there have been numerous remakes, the 1951 edition still holds that scariness that makes you think about its deeper meaning. As is the case in most Christmas movies, the bad guy sees the light and goes on to make up for his or her mistakes.
Thus is the case for my number seven–“How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” My favorite of these is the animated 1966 version narrated by Boris Karloff. The Grinch is able to redeem himself at the end after his heart grows three sizes once he realizes the true meaning of Christmas. Also, I played the role of the Grinch at my 2019 church play to overwhelming critical acclaim in what was my last pre-COVID role.
Number six also has hidden meaning–very hidden, as it is “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Chevy Chase captures what it is to be “that guy” at Christmas. You know, that guy who has to have the most lit up house on the block with enough lights they can see it from the International Space Station. Clark Griswold figures out in the end that family is much more important than money. Well, I think that’s what he figures out.
Five used to be controversial but now everyone is tired of arguing if “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. All I’ve got to say is that there’s Christmas music and Christmas trees in it. Sure, there’s shooting and killing, but that doesn’t preclude it from being a Christmas story. In my book “Average Joe,” the story is set on Christmas Eve, but it is an action thriller and “maybe” a couple of people get knocked off but I still consider it a Christmas book (crass self-promotion there).
Okay, number four is straight out my childhood. “Frosty the Snowman”was a show I had to watch every Christmas even though it caused feelings of hate inside me. Yes, hate. I hated the guy that snatched the hat off of poor Frosty and caused him to melt. What a jerk. But then, the lesson. Forgiveness. Frosty forgave him, and even Santa gave him a pass.
Number three is “Home Alone.” I mean, come on, who hasn’t left the country and forgotten at least one of their kids and left them home alone? The movie has a lot of laughs and also has deep meanings like the importance of family. And hey, who didn’t cheer when the Wet Bandits got their comeuppance?
Two is almost a mini-series–“It’s a Wonderful Life.” You need to set aside part of a whole day to watch this classic. However, its lesson is perhaps one of the best of all Christmas movies. I think all of us wonders what the world would be like if we’d never been born. In my case, you wouldn’t be reading this engrossing column (um, if you’re still reading this far) had I not been born.
And number one, it’s the movie you can watch all day on Christmas–“A Christmas Story.” It ties up all the Christmas stuff–tongue to the flag pole, electric sex, ‘you’ll shoot your eye out’ and Chinese food for Christmas–into one neat holiday bow.
So there you have it, Duane’s top 10. I’ve already watched “A Christmas Story” this year and I will certainly watch “It’s a Wonderful Life.” If you’re still wrestling with the salacious title on my column, watch “A Christmas Story” and I think you’ll understand.