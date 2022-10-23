Duane Sherrill column

I tried to hold my poker face as the announcement was being made, revealing who would be crowned the chili champ for 2022.

I’ve got to admit: I had some hand sweat going, and I could feel the blood pumping in my face as the announcer paused before revealing who had won the coveted award. Of course, those could also be symptoms of my eating copious amounts of spicy chili just before and then chasing that down with sandwiches, deviled eggs and assorted desserts. Yeah, I’m paying for that as I write this column, as my iron gut feels a little rusty this morning.

