I tried to hold my poker face as the announcement was being made, revealing who would be crowned the chili champ for 2022.
I’ve got to admit: I had some hand sweat going, and I could feel the blood pumping in my face as the announcer paused before revealing who had won the coveted award. Of course, those could also be symptoms of my eating copious amounts of spicy chili just before and then chasing that down with sandwiches, deviled eggs and assorted desserts. Yeah, I’m paying for that as I write this column, as my iron gut feels a little rusty this morning.
Anyway, I avoided eye contact with my bitter chili rival who sat across the way, also waiting for the announcement about who would hoist the trophy (it’s actually just a certificate printed from someone’s home computer).
For years me and, let’s just call him Joe, have had a “friendly” rivalry when it comes to the annual chili contest. All began with his hailing as chili king by his chili minions who followed him to the chili festival like fans following the Grateful Dead around the country. And, it was all well and good until some upstart chili maker (that’s me) burst his bubble one year and actually tore the trophy (yeah, certificate) from his hands. Since then, there’s been a rivalry.
“And the winner is …” the announcer began as me and Joe locked eyes for a split second like two gunfighters standing on the main street at high noon, waiting for the other to make a move to draw.
Now, before I reveal who won this week, maybe I should backtrack to earlier in the evening when Joe was making his rounds, assessing the competition. Any good chili contestant will know what he or she is up against before they set their expectations. I mean, you don’t want to get all worked up if you have no chance in blue blazes to hoist the, um, certificate.
“How’s that soup doing this year?” Joe said as he gazed into my crock pot. It seems Joe gets a kick out of making fun of how thin my chili is some years, and granted, I’ve had a chili-thickening problem in years past, where my originally thick chili turns thin when it is re-heated for the judges.
However, this year I wasn’t taking that chance. I loaded it with ground beef. I mean, I practically put a whole cow in it this year.
“It’s not soup, my friend,” I replied as I stirred my chili, the sweet and spicy aroma wafting into the air. “This here is the winning chili.”
Joe smiled and nodded. “We’ll see about that,” he replied.
“Yes, we will,” I said as he walked to the next chili.
“By the way, number one tastes like kerosene,” he offered.
“Yeah, it always does,” I agreed. “But, the kerosene won last year.”
“Swine,” Joe said, suggesting his good chili was pearls before swine.
“Is that your secret ingredient?” I shot back.
“No,” he paused and turned. “My secret ingredient is knowledge on how to make good chili. I can give you the recipe if you like.”
“Meow,” I muttered as he completed his chili rounds. I got to admit, that was a good one.
And the winner of the certificate that reads, and I quote “For overall excellence of quality, flavor and genuine favor delight exceeding all expectations of culinary pleasure” was … You knew it all along - Duane Sherrill is your 2022 Chili Champion.
I was showered with applause and was even asked for the recipe by one of the judges; however, the highlight was a few minutes later when Joe, being a good sport, came up to shake my hand.
“Congratulations,” he said. “Your soup was good this year.”
I smiled and returned the handshake. “And I did it without your secret recipe,” I smiled.
“We’ll see you next year, Sherrill,” he said, gripping my hand tighter.
“I look forward to it,” I responded as we nodded farewell until next year.