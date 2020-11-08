You’ll see no “Dewey Defeats Truman” headline in The Tullahoma News. It was 72 years ago that the Chicago Daily Tribune incorrectly called the 1948 presidential election in favor of New York Governor Thomas Dewey, only to find out they made a boo-boo. Harry S. Truman had won the election. That rush to be first instead of right is likely the most famous headline blunder in history.
Something you may not know about that erroneous headline was that the newspaper was relying on polls - not returns - to make their declaration and, maybe even more importantly, they had to go to press early that day because there was a printer’s strike. They were also heavily in the Dewey camp and were perhaps blinded by their own rooting interest.
You’d think the lesson learned from rushing to be first would have scared news agencies into being a little more cautious when reporting the winners of elections. Not so fast my friend. It happened again in the George Bush versus Al Gore hanging chads controversial election, and I was almost part of it.
Back at a former publication I worked for, we were eagerly waiting for a winner in the close contest. We had carriers and our own press, so we could wait as long as we wanted that morning. In Tullahoma we have a strict deadline, since we print numerous papers at our printing hub, so we can’t “hold the press” for an election, plus our papers are sent by mail, thereby preventing us from missing deadline by even a few minutes.
So, there was a point at about 3 a.m. where it appeared it would be Gore winning the White House. He ended up, just like Hillary Clinton four years ago, winning the popular vote but losing the election.
“Let’s go with it,” I recall on staffer saying. “Gore’s got it. Let’s put it to bed.”
I strongly disagreed. And, being hyped up on my eighth cup of coffee and a Republican at that, I was ready to duke it out.
“Dewey Defeats Truman,” I painted with my hands. “Remember that? You want to be a laughing stock if we’re wrong?”
“We need to tell the readers something,” a staffer noted. “We can’t just leave them hanging.”
I wagged my finger. “Yes we can,” I said. “It’s called a cliff-hanger. We tell them what we know and nothing more. I don’t want to be associated with a paper that got it wrong just for the sake of being first.”
“But—” another protested.
“You know what being first will get you?” I cut him off. “That and a quarter will almost buy you a cup of coffee. No one remembers who was first, but they sure as heck remember if you were wrong.”
I think those words of wisdom won them over, as we went to bed with a neutral headline, saying the election was up in the air. And, many hanging chads later, we had George Dubya Bush as president and several papers trying to burn all their “Gore wins” collector editions.
While I haven’t been part of a “Dewey Defeats Truman” screw up in newspapers, I have been part of one on the radio before, not once but twice.
If you’re from Warren County, you know I was one of the voices of Election Night for about 20 years. I’d join with Jay Walker to report the returns. I think they had me on partially since I was the face of the paper but mostly so I’d crack jokes about the process. Anyway, while most elections are one sided and easy to call, there are those city elections that come down to a handful of votes. I’ve even worked a couple of ties over the years.
Anyway, if you are familiar with most radio broadcasts, there are correspondents at each poll who call in the numbers. Why? So they can be first to report it. See where this is going? What’s being first get you?
Along with those reports, you are being handed precinct reports by the election officials while you are sitting outside the election office. These printed reports often meld both early votes and Election Day votes together, so you’re getting a lot of seemingly conflicting information. Then you got some folks in a room somewhere, crunching the numbers and feeding them to you on the radio. By the way, reporters, whether they are print, television or radio should never be asked to do math after 10 p.m., as that is a recipe for disaster.
So, going with what we were told, we ended up calling a municipal election and signing off after declaring the wrong winner.
“You said I lost but I won!” the victorious alderman - let’s call him Don - proclaimed when he woke me at 3 a.m. that morning.
“You what?” I rubbed the sleep out my eyes. “And, by the way, who is this?”
“It’s the winner!” he replied.
“Well then, congratulations,” I dryly replied, not happy to be woke up. “I’ll see you at the swearing in.”
However, before I hung up, I had to ask. “Does Barry know he lost?” I asked.
“Are you crazy?” Don replied. “I’m not telling him. You’re the one who got it wrong. You ought to.”
I started to correct him and point out that I was fed the numbers and that I had nothing to do with the incorrect information, but then it hit me that it was my voice they heard.
So, I waited until 7 a.m. and called Barry (not his real name).
“Hey Barry,” I began. “I need to tell you something.”
“I already know,” he cut me off. “Found out this morning. I lost by five votes.”
But how did you find out?” I asked.
“Well duh. The paper you work at,” he replied, making me realize that my publication got it right because they were careful to get it right rather than get it first. It just so happened I hadn’t worked on that particular story that night.
“Well, I’m sorry. Better luck next time,” I said.
“Eh, I didn’t want to be alderman anyway,” I spewed sour grapes. “Who wants to work for the public? They are the worst boss you can have.”
Anyway, the lessons learned are something I always tell my staff when something happens and they want to scramble to be first.
“No one remembers when you’re first but they remember when you’re wrong,” I always say.
Just ask Barry.