On Tuesday nights if you are looking for a good hot meal, go to Damron’s Restaurant on East Lincoln St. and have a free dinner. This opportunity is called COME TO THE TABLE, and you will be blessed and can enjoy friendship which nourishes your soul while your body is nourished with good food. This is an all-volunteer operation which will bring joy to your heart. Pre-plated meals are served along with your drink of choice and then dessert. This is available from 5 p.m. until 6. Usually there are some extra items you can pick up on your way out the door.
And I want to tell you about an interesting evolution that has taken place over the last few months. There have been two ladies who come for dinner every week. Gradually others guests have joined until they now have a table of eight, all of whom sit at the same table. We have always heard that laughter is the best medicine, and this group no doubt has excellent health as they share many stories and lots of laughs. They have given us permission to share their names. They are Sally and Carl Hills, Diana Wiggins, Linda Pierce, Audrey Rogers, John Perham, Angela Patterson, and Michael Patterson. It certainly warms the heart of us who are serving to see this group sharing and enjoying the company of each other. They now call themselves the Tuesday Night Supper Club!
It’s certainly a blessing for each one who comes through the door. Many children come, and we love having them tell us about their day at school. We also enjoy hearing about what they are reading. We ask our guests about their week, how they are doing, and sometimes they just need to get something off their chest and have someone to listen. The volunteers come from many walks of life. Some are educators, nurses, ministers, exercise leaders, retired folks who had served in the military, moms & dads, and folks in general who care about their community. We hope that some of you will come out and join us on Tuesday night.
Soon we will be celebrating the third anniversary of serving dinner to those in the community who want a hot dinner and some great companionship.
Attached is a picture of the Tuesday Night Supper Club at Damron’s. On the left is a picture of a relative of a member of the Supper Club and his two daughters. They are Clay Robertson with daughters Jaisley Gann and Katelynn Robertson. Members of the Tuesday Night Supper Club are from left, Carl Hills, Michael Patterson, Diana Wiggins, Angela Patterson, Sally Hills, Audrey Rogers, John Perham, and Linda Pierce.