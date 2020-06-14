I’m a patriotic American. Along with paying my taxes and generally following the speed laws of the land, I believe in putting my hand over my heart when “The Star-Spangled Banner” plays and showing respect to the flag. I was just brought up that way, in a community that believed in showing respect to the red, white and blue.
I’m a member of the National Exchange Club over in McMinnville and each year we put on the Veterans Day observance, honoring our veterans with a big gathering at the downtown theater, complete with patriotic music, USO dancers and the like. We also erect our Memorial Field over Memorial Day weekend to honor our fallen heroes, posting one flag for each of the 132 Warren County soldiers who died in service to their country. In other words, I’m not short on patriotism. By the way, if anyone here would like to form an Exchange Club for Tullahoma, I’ll be happy to help out. They do a lot of good stuff for the communities they are in, with their national objective being the prevention of child abuse.
“Nice commercial for the Exchange Club,” I can hear you growl as you dust off your Rotary Club hat. “So what’s your point? I got a Kiwanis meeting to get to.”
Actually, it really has nothing to do with a civic organization or really, even patriotism. It has to do with memorization of words and how stuff you think you know can come around and bite you on the backside at the worst possible time. Specifically, I’m referring to the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Yep. I think you see where I’m going on this.
It was a few years ago and I was getting ready to open the show at Tennessee All-Pro Wrestling where I still serve as Commissioner. Yes, that’s a place where we hit people with chairs and throw them through tables on Saturday night for fun. Um, the wrestlers, not the fans.
On a normal night we would open up the show by playing the greatest rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” ever sung, that being Whitney Houston before the kick off of the now infamous wide-right, Scott Norwood Giants-Bills Super Bowl back in 1991. If you think anyone has ever sung it better, well, you’re wrong and Jimi Hendrix’s guitar version at Woodstock doesn’t count because it was an instrumental.
However, on this night there was a malfunction with the music machine. Seeing we had many veterans who were regulars, we couldn’t just blow it off. That’s when it hit me. I have a decent voice. I sang in a rock band in college for crying out loud and am one of the few people in my church to ever to even attempt a solo rendition of “O Holy Night.” Plus, I’m a patriotic American as we have already established earlier.
“I’ll do it,” I volunteered.
“You’ll do what?” the promoter looked at me as he continued to try to get the music working.
“I’ll sing the national anthem,” I volunteered.
“Um, can you sing?” he asked.
I puffed out my chest with a confident grin. “I’m pretty darn good.”
Unable to get the machine to work, the promoter shrugged his shoulders. “Have at it,” he nodded. “You know the words?”
“Duh,” I rolled my eyes. “I’m a patriotic American.”
With that I went out through the curtain to the shouts of the about 150 fans in attendance. After my regular introduction, I had everyone stand and remove their hats, cover their hearts and face the flag. However, before beginning I called out to an older veteran in the audience to come join me in the ring. It was at that point I announced I was going to sing the anthem. That brought an audience gasp much like you hear when a wrestler comes off the top rope onto another.
The fan happily joined me in the ring and began singing, sharing the same microphone. Oh, did I mention this was acapella?
“Oh say can you see, by the dawn’s early rise,” we began, as I quickly realized my fellow singer was totally tone deaf, his slaughtering of the tune quickly throwing me off my game. And, it was at that point that it hit me that it should have been “dawn’s early light”. The wheels were coming off and we were just getting started.
“What so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming?” we sang, as the off-key belting continued. There was also something else. I’d figured the vet who had served in two wars would know the words to the anthem. He didn’t. Not even close. Well, not in the right order.
“Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous night,” he sang, prompting me to whisper to him: “I think that night, not fight.”
Shrugging his shoulders, he continued, this time skipping a two lines. “Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.”
That was it. The whole thing was into the wall as they say in racing. Folks were starting to turn from facing the flag and facing the disaster that was happening in the ring. And, as you would have guessed, this upsetting of the patriotic applecart scrambled my brain. I, to this day, can’t tell you what words we sang until we reached “Oh, say does that Star - Spangled Banner yet wave” but I’m quite sure they weren’t the right ones.
“And the home of the brave.” It’s at this point the fans usually applaud loudly after the anthem is finished. On this occasion you could hear crickets chirping. The veteran happily shook my hand and left the ring. I think he was hard of hearing and hadn’t a clue of how we had butchered the national anthem.
“So, you pink-o commie. You don’t know the words to the National Anthem?” I can hear you say. “And you call yourself a patriot?”
Let me just say it’s easier when you’re just singing along with Whitney Houston. When you’re out there with a tone deaf old guy who is singing the wrong words very loudly and you’re trying to do it acapella, well, there’s the fog of war. Needless to say I’ve never performed it, nor have I been asked to perform it again at a show. So, next time you hear what you think is the worst-ever performance of the anthem just be secure in the knowledge that I lay claim to that distinction.