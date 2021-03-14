Renowned author Agatha Christie once stated, “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” A few weeks ago, when I wrote about “The Haunting of Hill House,” I mentioned that ghost stories, as outlandish as they may be, can offer valuable and detailed insight into the human psyche. While The Haunting of Hill House pondered human loneliness and the depths to which a person will go just to feel a sense of belonging, "The Woman in Black" by Susan Hill delves into the strength of a mother’s love and long-lasting effects of loss.
Broken and distant, an older man by the name of Arthur Kipps tells the story of the ghost he encountered in his younger years in the hopes of finally being able to process his grief and heartbreak. The story begins with Arthur as a young lawyer who is given the task of settling the estate of an old woman who has recently died. As Arthur attempts to accomplish his mission, he frequently notices the presence of a woman dressed in black far in the distance. Without spoiling too much of the story, the ghost is of a woman who lost her son when he was a young child, and she died, tormented and grief-stricken, shortly after-ward. Because this is a horror story, there can be no truly happy ending. Arthur proceeds to live a long life after his encounter with this ghost, but she leaves him traumatized and grieving, just like she is, in the process.
Before she was known as “The Woman in Black,” the ghost was a woman named Jennet. During her life, she was not deemed fit to raise her son, so she was forced to love him from a distance. She was never allowed to be the mother she wanted to be, so when her only son died tragically in his youth, her love turned to agony. It is never clear why the ghost chooses to inflict her wrath specifically on Arthur, but it is clear that she is desperate for someone to know her pain. Like the quote from Agatha Christie states, her maternal love destroys whatever dares to cross its path. Misery loves company, and the turmoil within this woman’s heart cannot be silenced, even though other people in her life did try to shove her aside. She was made to feel small and helpless, so she does the same to Arthur. Something I did not understand until I was older is that in order to truly love other people, you must have a proper amount of love for your-self. IF you love yourself too much, you become arrogant and self-righteous, and you do not understand the value of other people because you are distracted by yourself. If you do not love yourself, however, you still diminish the value of other people because you are desperate for a way to ease your self-loathing. I think that the ghost in Hill’s story falls into the latter category. Jennet did not have a pleasant life, and the choices that other people made for her stole the happiness that she could have had and her ability to have any sense of peace.
This story was written in the early 1980s, but its writing style pays tribute to literature of the late 1800s that forever cemented the world’s love of gothic literature. If you enjoy the writing of the Bronte sisters or Daphne du Maurier, you may also find this one appealing. There is also a film that was released almost a decade ago, and while only the shell of Hill’s story is allowed to remain in the plot of the film, I believe that it is still quite well done and may even be better than the book. Regardless of which version of the story you prefer, the core of the story is still the same: pain follows us wherever we go, and when left un-checked, it will leak into the lives of those around us until it consumes them as well.
Sarah Raymond is a local resident and editor of The Moore County News.