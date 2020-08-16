Sometimes, as I’m icing my back and joints so I can walk the next day, I think it’s about time to call it quits when it comes to sports. Many guys my age have already retired from competitive sports, with the exception of golf, for the sake of their bodies. Some of them have scars on their knees and shoulders from surgeries to fix damage done while pursuing that athletic fix too far into middle age.
The temptation to stay on the porch again presented itself this past week after a tennis tournament. The humidity was particularly brutal and the competition was stiff, sending me and my partner home in the semi-finals following a two-hour tilt.
“This is going to hurt,” I told my tennis partner as I stuffed ice into my back brace to stem the throbbing pain in my lower back. “Back-to-back matches in 90-plus heat is getting tougher every year.”
“It would have hurt less if we’d won,” he shot back as the ice against my back sent a shiver up my spine.
“I suppose so,” I agreed, knowing that winning is better than Tylenol when it comes to masking the pain. “Maybe next time … if there is a next time.”
My partner loaded up his racket and gave me a knowing smile. “There’ll always be a next time,” he said. “You’re an addict.”
Wiping the stinging sweat from my eyes, I nodded a silent confession. I am an addict, and as much as I complain about not being able to walk the day after a competition, the only way to retire me is in the back of a hearse.
“Wow, Sherrill. Sounds like you’ve got it bad,” I can hear you say as you have another donut while sitting in your well-broken-in easy chair, reading my column.
Actually, the reason for my battling through the soreness the day after doesn’t all have to do with my need for competition and drive to win. While I LOVE to win and HATE to lose, the competitive aspect of still playing basketball and tennis on a regular basis is only part of it. Sure, there’s no greater satisfaction at the ripe old age of 55 than schooling some athletic 19-year-old on the basketball court.
“Can’t you guard him?” says one player to his teammate, both young enough to be my kids. “He’s old.”
It’s called the “old man game” and there’s nothing more frustrating to teens and those in their early 20s than some old, balding guy scoring on them at will in front of their friends. I can’t dunk but I can still put the ball through the hoop, and the last time I checked, they both count two points, three if you do it from outside the arc, which is where I make my living on the hardwood.
It was actually on the basketball court where I got the piece of advice that keeps me playing through the aches and pains. There was an old player, let’s call him Jim, who I’ve played with for decades. He’s in his mid-80s now and still plays basketball fairly regularly with those high-flying, slam-dunking, court-running youths. And he still holds his own.
I can still remember back in my 40s (which was just a few years ago), complaining about how basketball made me sore. Yes, even back then I had the post-athletics stiffness.
“It only gets worse,” Jim grinned after hearing me complain about a sore knee following a game. “But don’t you ever stop.”
“I don’t plan to,” I replied. “As long as I can play, I’m going to.”
Jim shot the ball. It went in. “If you ever stop, it’s all over,” he said reflectively. “Once you stop, you’ll never be able to start again. Then, without that exercise, you’re just waiting for the inevitable.”
“Induction into the hall of fame?” I quipped.
Jim shook his head. “The big basketball game in the sky,” he corrected. “I plan to play until the end, maybe even die on the court.”
I was a bit taken aback by his statement. “Don’t do it while I’m playing with you,” I requested. “I mean, I’d feel obligated to at least give you mouth to mouth and a chest pump. I’d hate for our friendship to end on that note.”
Jim got a good laugh out of that, patting me on the shoulder (before COVID, of course when we were still allowed to touch people) before doubling down on his advice. “Ice it, heat it, and stretch it. Do what you have to do, just don’t stop. The alternative isn’t very appealing.”
I recalled the advice as I soaked in the hot tub the evening after the tennis tournament this past week, realizing I would hurt for a couple of days. And, in fact, I did. I felt every day of 55.
“You’re walking like an old man,” a friend told me as I hobbled by him this past weekend. “When you going to give that stuff up?”
I gave him a broad grin. “Never,” I confidently replied. “I’m going to keep it up until they have to carry me off the court.”