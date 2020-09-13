Despite being a macho man now, I wasn’t always the demigod you see before you today. Actually, it was quite the contrary. I was the biggest sissy you’ve ever seen, practically scared of my own shadow. Yes, a guy who writes murder mysteries – meant to be read by lamp or candlelight light on a dark evening – was scared to sleep with his light off until I was 11. And that only came after the shaming by my mother who threatened an intervention of the worst kind if I didn’t “man up” when it came to sleeping with the lights off.
“What if I tell your friends you’re afraid of the dark,” my mother asked. “How do you think that’d go?”
With much consternation, I turned off the lights – after my nightly check under my bed for monsters – and laid back in the stillness of the darkness, waiting for the boogey man to jump out and get me. It’s funny what you hear in the darkness and quiet of a still evening. You can hear every little noise, even noises that have always been there but went unnoticed.
“What was that?” I sat bold upright in my bed after hearing a creaking. “Is somebody there?”
Scared to move from under my covers, which I held up as a makeshift shield, I held my breath and waited for the noise to repeat itself.
“There it is again!” I said in hushed breath so not to awaken my parents who were just in the next room.
This time the noise was from a completely different part of the room. Whatever it was, it was moving about. It was either an intruder, a monster or ghost. Being an intelligent 11-year-old, I obviously decided it was a ghost since intruders carry flashlights and monsters can’t see in the dark. Duh.
“Hello,” I called out feebly from under my blanket. Frankly, I don’t know what I would have done had there been an answer to my greeting. “What do you want?”
Another creaking, louder than the other tore across the ceiling. “It’s everywhere!” I said to myself in an increasing terrified tone as I began hearing another sound – one that was more regular.
“Boom, boom – Boom boom,” it went, like a far-off drum being pounded.
“What is …” I began to ask before realizing it was the sound of my beating heart pumping in my ears. And, it was pumping fast. I had to turn on the lights, but how?
Trapped on my bed like a kid on a lifeboat being circled my sharks, my eyes searched the darkness for a way over to the lights. Somehow, in my young mind, I thought that by turning on the lights I would dispel whatever was creeping around in the dark with me. My eyes had adjusted just enough to the darkness that I could make out the wall switch. It was so close, but so far away.
However, another creaking and moaning made my decision. I couldn’t just lay there. So, I devised a plan. I would count to three, shed my covers and dive for the wall switch. This, of course had its faults, since every time I’d get to two, I’d throw in two-and-a-half and have to start over. However, after several false starts I knew I had to do it. So, without further ado, I leapt from my bed with the quickness of a cheetah, shed my covers and dove for the lights, slapping them on in one motion. Then, I screamed.
There, standing in front of me in the darkness of the hallway was my father, obviously embarrassed by his son’s shenanigans.
“But …” I babbled.
“It’s the house settling,” he shook his head in disgust and turned to go back to bed.
“But …” protested.
“There’s nothing in the dark that ain’t there in the light,” he called out over his shoulder.
“But …” I continued.
“And there ain’t no such things as ghosts, either,” his voice trailed off as he closed the door his bedroom, but not before issuing one last declaration, this one through the adjoining wall between our rooms. “If I see that light go on one more time tonight, boy, you are going to have something to be scared of – and it ain’t no ghosts.”
Needless to say the light didn’t come back on that night nor any other night. However, it wasn’t because I got brave, it’s because they gave me something to dispel the darkness without turning on the lights – an 11-inch Hitachi black-and-white television set. So, from that night on, I began sleeping with the television on, a practice I still follow every night.
Flash forward more than 40 years later. I settled down this week into a new house. No, I’m no longer scared of the dark but then, as we all know, there’s something about sleeping in a new place. The first few days, Henry was with me but the first of the week, he went to stay with his mom. That’s when things got really quiet at the new Sherrill house.
I laid down a little before the stroke of midnight and cozied up under the covers. That’s when the sounds started happening. First a creak here then a creak there. Then there were sounds from outside. I tried to tune them out, but they kept happening.
“Come on, Duane,” I recalled my father saying. “It’s just the house settling. All houses settle.”
Talking myself down, I relaxed for a moment until I heard a loud bang coming from the kitchen area. I sat bolt upright in my bed, waiting for it to happened again. Seconds later, it repeated itself, louder this time.
The difference between Duane now and Duane at 11 is that modern Duane has taken up golf. So, I grabbed my three iron and went hunting. I cautiously slithered into the living room, looking from side to side for the source of the noise but there was nothing by darkness. Then, I caught my breath as the bang happened within feet of my face. I could practically feel hot breath on the back of my neck! I whirled, cocked back the iron ready to put someone’s head on the green (or more likely in the bunker) when I realized– it was the ice maker.
I went back to bed, trusty three-iron in hand, and listened to the ghosts, monsters and intruders go bump in the night. However, you know what I didn’t do? Turn on that light.