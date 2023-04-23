Hailey Matlock

Hailey Matlock

Occupational therapy is an important branch of health care that helps people of all ages regain their independence so they can live happier, healthier lives.

It’s an occupational therapist's role to help patients with sensory, cognitive or physical problems — often due to a severe injury, illness or a neurological condition — rebuild strength, improve function and provide the tools they need to participate in the activities of daily living.