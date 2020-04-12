Granted, Easter Sunday this year will feel different than it has in the past but it still holds the same meaning whether you’re dressed up in your Sunday best at church or if you’re hiding eggs in your backyard for the kids to hunt while practicing social distancing.
The bottom line is that Easter is a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Nothing has changed except where we observe the day from. The sun will rise and set the same as it always has on Easter even though the Easter Bunny must maintain a six foot distance and the eggs should be sanitized before consuming them. Frankly, I don’t like the taste of Lysol and Clorox. They tend not to mix well with chocolate. By the way, that last part is a joke. Don’t be spraying disinfectant on your eggs and telling people Duane said do it. It pains me that I have even have to warn people about that, but, we all know I do.
For me, Easter is a special time. Granted, I wasn’t always fond of having to put on a monkey suit for church when I was a kid. The collar always rubbed my neck raw and, as I got older and tried to fit into the same tan-colored suit, the tie and collar began to cut off my wind, giving me a nice blue appearance on Easter Sunday. This was especially true once I began playing trumpet at my church at age 15. I still play today, by the way, 40 years later, and have only gotten marginally better.
Trying to fill the trumpet with wind was tough when I had a noose around my neck in the form of a tie. Why couldn’t I have just worn a clip-on? And, each Easter Sunday, there were two things I knew would happen at my church. First, the place would be packed as the once-a-year attendees and out-of-town visitors would combine to pack the pews. And, second, we would always play the song “He Arose” which, for those who have heard it, has a very high note at the end.
Invariably I would crack on that high note in front of the packed house, leading me to dread the lead up to the High-A. I’d try to gather all of my wind in preparation for the note and then crack anyway. Then, as if that wasn’t bad enough, the preacher will often decide to repeat the chorus, leading me right back to that dreaded note.
“Not again!” I mumbled to myself as I pledged to get it right only to scramble it again.
I’ve played that song for most of 40 Easters and I can count on one hand how many times I’ve hit that high note clear. By the way, last year was one of those years. And, had I been playing this year, I would have hit it again. Yeah. Right.
While missing a high note isn’t one of the high points of my Easter, it is what makes up my Easter memories. That and controversy.
“Whoa there, Sherrill,” I can hear you say as you peel the wrapper off your big chocolate bunny. “What’s controversial about Easter?”
Two words – Egg hunt.
When I was a kid, my church had epic Easter celebrations which included Sunday morning worship and then a trip to the country where we would hold our “dinner on the ground” at a member’s farm. We’d do this on Sundays where you could feel the sweat dripping down your back even as the potato salad was going bad or on Sundays where you couldn’t feel your fingers because it was so cold.
While the weather was changeable, one thing wasn’t – the egg hunt. Some of our members would spend hours hiding eggs in fields across the farm, one for small kids, one for bigger kids and one for adults. You would have scores of egg hunters, full of baked beans and fried chicken, chomping at the bit to get out there and find the golden egg. Folks took it seriously.
So, it was with some reservation that, year in and year out, they would hand me the prize for most eggs and finding the golden egg. However, it wasn’t like I had some kind of egg-hunting radar. No, the reason I’d win was my dad.
Now, I haven’t the slightest what his trick was but he had an uncanny ability to find where they had hidden the prize eggs. He would walk out in the field like he was accompanying me and then discretely point to the location of the eggs. And, let me point out that these weren’t egg hunts like nowadays where they just throw them out to pick up. These were expertly hidden eggs, some of which I’m sure are still hidden out there on that farm to this day.
I suppose I could have turned down the help but hey, I wanted to win too. There were some fabulous prizes. For me, it was quality time with my dad even though it involved cheating.
I’d wander out of the field lugging a basket full of eggs almost too big to carry. And, back then, most were actually colored eggs which would soon be rotten. The candy eggs were few and far between.
“And, who would have guessed it? This year’s winner is … Duane,” the pastor would announce with a hint of disdain. “How do you do it year after year?”
I’d avoid his gaze and repent of my transgressions later - after I accepted my prize. We still have a large family Bible that I won thanks to bending the rules of the egg hunt. Now that’s a legacy to be handed down.
“That’s right, my grandchildren,” I can hear myself saying from a rocking chair as I hand down the family Bible to the next generation. “This is the good book. Do what it says and you can never go wrong.”
Then, I can just see it. One of my grandchildren (I have none yet, by the way) looks up at me with big blue Sherrill eyes. “That’s such a beautiful big Bible,” she notes. “Where did you get it?”
“Egg hunting, child,” I’ll pat her on the head. “That’s all you need to know. Now go practice your trumpet.”