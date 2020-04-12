Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.