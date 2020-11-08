Lutey was a carpenter, who loved to fish. Every weekend he would be out on “Fire Lake,” fishing in all kinds of weather. Come rain or shine, snow or hurricane, he would brave the elements and troll the waters for a fish worthy of being caught. Next to reeling in a ten pound bass, he loved night fishing the most. There in an open boat on a quiet lake, he would marvel at how the stars would reflect off the placid waters. These were the hours he felt closest to his Creator.
One night in early spring, when the sky was a cauldron of stars, he saw something he would never see again. Through the constellation of Leo the Lion, a meteor as bright as a half moon, streaked across the sky, and disappeared in a brilliant flash. The air crackled with stardust, as Lutey gazed in wonder at what he had just seen. He was grateful to have witnesses such beauty.
“That’s the kind of star you make a wish upon,” he said.
Meanwhile, the angels in heaven and the powers that be, held their breath to see if Lutey would make his wish. When he spoke again, the heavenly host was amazed at his reply.
“I’m blessed enough as it is,” he said, “God loves me, I have a wife and family, friends I trust, and a job to keep me busy. What more could I ask for?”
Just then an angel appeared, floating above the waters.
“Lutey,” she said, “You are one of the few humans who find contentment, not in how much you have, but in how much you are thankful for. Because of your unselfishness, you are granted three more wishes.”
Lutey scratched his head and thought for a moment. He knew better than to refuse a divine gift, so he made this wish for himself and others.
“Let me speak the truth with compassion and may my compassion motivate me to relieve the suffering of others.”
“Those are only two wishes,” the angel said, “What is you third wish?”
“My third wish is that my first two wishes be inherited by my children and the generations yet to come.”
The angel then smiled and disappeared into the night.
Editor’s Note:
