JC Bowman

This is a time of sorrow for Nashville and Tennessee. Six innocent people are dead. Many more children, teachers, and school staff will carry emotional and psychological scars for the rest of their lives. It is difficult to explain what causes violence, or the painful ripple effect that it inflicts on our community. The sorrow to families is unimaginable. 

Educators, just like students and parents are traumatized by violence on school campuses. Schools must be safe zones for students and teachers. We must do everything to stop school shootings. Robert Kennedy was right: “violence breeds violence.” Preventing school violence must be a state and national imperative. We must have the political will to break this cycle. 