Their hands were clasped as they gazed upon me. With each tandem step, they crept closer and closer. My breath was coming out in pants. My steps quickened. My heart was racing. What would come of me?
And then the nice, elderly couple out for their evening walk on the greenway gave me a smile, a nod and a wave as they passed in the opposite direction I was heading on my own power walk.
I feel like I’ve been listening to too many true crime stories lately.
In an effort to focus on literally anything except politics, which I get more than the lion’s share of in my profession, I turned to my Spotify library of podcasts, which include several true crime shows, a couple of silly question-and-answer shows, long-form interview pods and some pods from a few comedians I enjoy.
I gobbled up “My Favorite Murder” as soon as my former coworker Katelyn mentioned it to me a year or so ago and then moved onto the more recent podcast “Morbid: A True Crime Podcast.”
Each show focuses on the new, hip thing that women across the country – nay, the world! – are consuming at breakneck speeds: murder, horror, the paranormal and all things true crime.
There are hundreds, possibly thousands, of true crime podcasts out in the world right now. I’ve listened to a good few of them, including “MFM,” “Morbid,” “Serial,” “S-Town,” and countless others.
Some of the true crime podcasts I’ve listened to focused on a singular event in history, such as “Monster: D.C. Sniper,” which takes a deep look into shooting attacks from Oct. 2 to 24, 2002, as well as the perpetrators, John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo.
Other podcasts choose one crime per episode, like “Morbid” and “My Favorite Murder.” Some of my favorite episodes of both shows include their coverage of John Wayne Gacy and Dennis Rader, the infamous BTK serial killer.
Why I fell down the rabbit hole with true crime I couldn’t begin to tell you. It may have something to do with the entirely human characteristic of curiosity. After all, curiosity killed the cat … but satisfaction brought it back.
True crime is a popular genre of media among women, it turns out. Think of true crime as the new war novel or historical fiction series. Where (generally) men gravitate towards tales from the battlefield or historical fiction, women gravitate toward true crime stories, be they serial killer tales or stories of survival.
According to a 2010 study from the University of Illinois, women were more likely to pick up a true crime book than a book about war or gang violence.
The reasons for why women like true crime so much have baffled researchers and scientists for years, likely decades, if that 2010 study still holds true. Some speculate that reading about or listening to true crime tales help us feel like we can learn something and better prepare ourselves for a world that is out to get us.
Women are much more likely to fear becoming the victim of a crime, though research suggests men are actually more likely to both commit violent crimes and be the victims of such crimes. After listening to true crime podcasts or reading a true crime book, women are likely to change their behaviors accordingly – say, double checking they locked their doors, making sure all windows are locked at home or becoming more aware of their surroundings.
This is what happened to me that day on the greenway. I was taking a nice stroll on a cool, crisp autumn day, and this elderly couple also going on a walk passed by me. They were heading the opposite direction from me and waved and smiled as we passed each other, but as soon as they passed, I immediately started checking over my shoulder just to make sure Bob and Eustace over there weren’t up to any tricks.
This is entirely unfair to the couple, whose names I definitely don’t know, but the true crime fan in me couldn’t keep quiet.
“What if they’re some serial killer couple who snatches young women off greenways all across the state?”
“What if this is all a trick, them looking so cute holding hands while walking on a Sunday afternoon?”
These thoughts popped into my head and I actually laughed out loud to myself while my podcast was playing. I shot off a text to a few friends letting them know how silly I was being in that moment, receiving a chorus of laughing face emojis and a couple “Oh, stop it” messages back.
“Don’t be ridiculous, Erin,” I thought to myself. “They’re just a nice couple enjoying a walk just like you!”
Still, I kept checking over my shoulder until they were out of sight. I definitely sped up my pace just to make sure they couldn’t try any funny business, had they been so inclined.
Maybe I need to stop listening to true crime and focus on something else, like “The Great British Baking Show” or “Schitt’s Creek.”
Still … Better to be silly than sorry, right?