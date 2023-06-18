The advent of railroads across America in the 1800s made a huge impact, more so than we can easily fathom from our twenty-first century viewpoint. Unless we are personally involved in an industry that utilizes railroad transport, we’re more likely to view them as a nuisance, blocking our pathway as we’re headed to school or work or shopping. That wasn’t always the case, and it’s not out of line to say that the railroad created Tullahoma.

The Nashville & Chattanooga Railroad chose a site about halfway between those two cities for a passenger depot, which would conveniently serve the surrounding areas. In 1850, local founders created a Town Company to establish the Town of Tullahoma. By 1852, the first Tullahoma depot was opened and trains were regularly running between Nashville and Tullahoma, and a branch line to Manchester and McMinnville had been chartered. Things moved fast along the railroad (no pun intended) and service to cities and towns beyond Tullahoma was added. In 1854, the line from Nashville to Chattanooga was completed.