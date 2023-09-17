Fox_house.jpg

For this eighth and final installment of the series about sites in Tullahoma listed on the National Register of Historic Places, we’re going to look at the Fox House at 502 Lake Hills Road. The house was nominated for the National Register under criterion C: “Property embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction or represents the work of a master, or possesses high artistic values, or represents a significant and distinguishable entity whose components lack individual distinction.” It was confirmed for the National Register in June 2023.

Tullahoma News editor, Duane Sherrill, published an informative article about the house and its nomination in the News on May 18, 2023. Additionally, Susan Campbell authored a Tullahoma News article in November 2019 that described four houses on the Tour of Homes for that year, one of which was the Fox House. Both articles can be accessed on the newspaper’s website.

Recommended for you