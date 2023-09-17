For this eighth and final installment of the series about sites in Tullahoma listed on the National Register of Historic Places, we’re going to look at the Fox House at 502 Lake Hills Road. The house was nominated for the National Register under criterion C: “Property embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction or represents the work of a master, or possesses high artistic values, or represents a significant and distinguishable entity whose components lack individual distinction.” It was confirmed for the National Register in June 2023.
Tullahoma News editor, Duane Sherrill, published an informative article about the house and its nomination in the News on May 18, 2023. Additionally, Susan Campbell authored a Tullahoma News article in November 2019 that described four houses on the Tour of Homes for that year, one of which was the Fox House. Both articles can be accessed on the newspaper’s website.
The Fox House was built ca. 1910 for Walter Dennis Fox and his wife Sara Bell Fox. Grand Keeper of Records and Seal for the Knights of Pythias fraternal organization, Mr. Fox was instrumental in the founding of the Knights of Pythias’ Ovoca Home for Widows and Orphans. A native of Rutherford County and editor of the Murfreesboro Free Press newspaper, he had visited the later-termed Ovoca area and named it after the River Avoca in County Wicklow, Ireland. He only lived until 1912, so didn’t get to spend much time in his beautiful new home.
According to the nomination document: “The Fox House is significant under Criterion C for embodying the distinctive characteristics of the Craftsman style, including the use of ‘natural’ and varied materials as well as the common pairing of the style with the bungalow form. Its character-defining features include its angled chestnut shingle siding, prominent stone foundation and basement level, bungalow form with gabled roof, exposed rafter tails, first-level porch with tapered shingled columns, wood windows with varying configurations, and second-level sleeping porch extending from the shed dormer. The garage/apartment also embodies the Craftsman style through its varied wood wall types, including shingle and weatherboard, exposed rafter tails, and varied window configurations.” The mentioned garage/apartment was added in the 1930s as living space for a subsequent owners’ cook and gardener, and presumably for their automobile.
Over the years, the house had fallen into considerable disrepair, though its features were mostly intact. The current owner, Leslie Wurst, and her late husband Doug bought the property in 1995 and did a superb, preservation-minded renovation. The house retains its original wood floors and windows, and other items requiring replacement are stylistically appropriate. Existing original features are a testament to the quality of the house’s construction and its materials. From its locally-sourced stone foundation to its stucco chimney and original windows and hardwood floor joists, it is a wonderfully preserved house. My wife and I had the pleasure of touring the house earlier this year and meeting Leslie and her son. The home is a treasure.
Do you have some old Tullahoma photos and accompanying stories to share? You can contact me at alanmayes@lighttube.net.