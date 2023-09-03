Flashback Smotherman.jpg

For this sixth installment of the series about eight sites in Tullahoma listed on the National Register of Historic Places, we’re going to look at the Smotherman House at 211 West Blackwell Street. Built between 1932-34, this beautiful brick Georgian Revival home (a subtype of the Colonial Revival style) was added to the National Register in July 2018. It qualified under Criterion C: “Property embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction or represents the work of a master, or possesses high artistic values, or represents a significant and distinguishable entity whose components lack individual distinction.” The Smotherman House is considered to be the best example of a Georgian Revival style residential structure extant in Tullahoma.

Though the home stands on its own merit, a short history of the Smothermans is in order. Per the National Register nomination, “Before coming to Tullahoma, Fletcher Smotherman was a director and vice-president of the Henry King & Company wholesale grocery company. It was headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and had branches in McMinnville, Carthage, and Tullahoma, Tennessee. Smotherman lived with his wife, Pauline, and their children in a 1926 Georgian Revival style home at 915 E. Main Street in Murfreesboro.