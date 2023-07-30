Hickerson-house.jpg

Brian Stansberry; References: Historic Tullahoma (available at the Mitchell Museum) and Coffee County From Arrowheads to Rockets by Corrinne Martinez, with Marjorie Collins and Sarah M. Shapard (occasionally available on eBay or Amazon).

 Brian Stansberry photo

As stated last week, we’re going to look at the eight sites in Tullahoma listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Each one is obviously an important part of Tullahoma’s history, and that is why they have been given historic recognition.

First up, the very well-preserved L.D. Hickerson House, located at 215 North Washington Street, and added to the National Register in August of 1993, so almost exactly 30 years ago. This house was built around 1895 by Lytle David Hickerson and is of the “Folk Victorian style with Eastlake detailing,” per its National Register of Historic Places nomination documents. It meets two of the four nominating criteria mentioned in last week’s article: B). Person – is associated with significant people of the past; C). Design/Construction - concerns the distinctive characteristics of the building by its architecture and construction, including having great artistic value or being the work of a master.