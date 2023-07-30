Brian Stansberry; References: Historic Tullahoma (available at the Mitchell Museum) and Coffee County From Arrowheads to Rockets by Corrinne Martinez, with Marjorie Collins and Sarah M. Shapard (occasionally available on eBay or Amazon).
As stated last week, we’re going to look at the eight sites in Tullahoma listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Each one is obviously an important part of Tullahoma’s history, and that is why they have been given historic recognition.
First up, the very well-preserved L.D. Hickerson House, located at 215 North Washington Street, and added to the National Register in August of 1993, so almost exactly 30 years ago. This house was built around 1895 by Lytle David Hickerson and is of the “Folk Victorian style with Eastlake detailing,” per its National Register of Historic Places nomination documents. It meets two of the four nominating criteria mentioned in last week’s article: B). Person – is associated with significant people of the past; C). Design/Construction - concerns the distinctive characteristics of the building by its architecture and construction, including having great artistic value or being the work of a master.
L.D. Hickerson was the grandson of David Hickerson, an early settler in Coffee County. Quoting from the nomination documents again, “L.D. Hickerson operated the McMinnville Branch Railroad and organized the First National Bank in Tullahoma. Through the involvement in these two institutions, Hickerson figured prominently in the development of the community. The length of Hickerson’s residency in this house is unknown [seems to have been very short; I believe he died in 1896]. His house is an outstanding example of late Victorian architecture with its Eastlake decorative detail. The house sits on its original site at the corner of North Washington Street and Moore Street.”
For reference, the McMinnville Branch railroad ran from McMinnville through Manchester and to the main Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis Railway line in Tullahoma. Hickerson oversaw its construction and then managed it. It was in operation by 1855, only one year after the main railroad’s completion to Chattanooga. In 1877, the Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis Railway purchased the branch line. Seven years later, in 1884, First National Bank opened, with L.D. Hickerson as its president.
Thankfully, the house has had respectful caretakers in its nearly 130 years. The interior woodwork, floors, and fireplaces are intact, as are the transom windows and other features. It truly is a historic treasure.
