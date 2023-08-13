Tullahoma's Historic Places NorthAtlantic.jpg

Raht-Couch House at 308 NE Atlantic by Amy Edmiston

 Photo provided

For the third installment of the series, we’re going to look at the another of eight sites in Tullahoma listed on the National Register of Historic Places – the North Atlantic Street Historic District. This is the second of two historic districts in Tullahoma listed on the National Register, added in 1988.

The North Atlantic Street Historic District ranges through the 200-500 blocks of North Atlantics Street, and now all on the east side of the railroad tracks. The district is comprised of ten properties, beginning at 214 NE Atlantic Street and ending at 500 NE Atlantic Street, plus the old railroad depot. Per the nomination documents: “The North Atlantic Street Historic District is one of the best […] collection[s] of late nineteenth and early twentieth century homes that remain in a group in a relatively unaltered state in Coffee County.” These homes were built by the city’s leaders of the time, both political and business.