This week, we’re going to look at the second of eight sites in Tullahoma listed on the National Register of Historic Places – the North Washington Street Historic District. As mentioned two weeks ago, this is one of two historic districts in Tullahoma listed on the National Register. It was added to the National Register in 1993.
The North Washington Historic District is/was comprised of five house properties in the 600 block of North Washington Street, all constructed in or about 1910. I say “was” because two of the five houses are no longer there. I’m unsure of the reason they were removed, whether because of fire, or the toll of age, or whatever. The original houses were at 603, 605, 607, 609, and 611. Newer houses, built in 2002, are now on the 603 and 609 lots.
The significance of the North Washington Historic District, per the application document: “The North Washington Street Historic District is composed of a row of Worker Cottages located in the west central part of the town of Tullahoma. The district is situated along North Washington Street and includes about one-half of a block. The district is small but striking in its unity. These Worker Cottages are evenly spaced and uniform in their setback from the street. The surrounding neighborhood is residential built at various times from the 1920s up into the 1950s and is composed of houses of no particular architectural styles and is not an architecturally cohesive neighborhood. None of the surrounding houses resemble the uniform construction, technique and materials used in the five Worker Cottages.
“Although the […] houses are covered in synthetic siding, all retain integrity of form. All are one and one-half stories in height, all follow the common cross-gable plan, topped by side gable roof with the gable to the rear (west) side, the simple residences are arranged around a central chimney, with 609 and 611 having interior chimneys in the rear extension. All have front porches facing North Washington Street.”
Unlike the larger and more stylish L.D. Hickerson house that we looked at last week, these Worker Cottages are not significant because of a specific person who lived there. Their nominating characteristics are: A). Event – the property must make a contribution to the major pattern of American history; C). Design/Construction - concerns the distinctive characteristics of the building by its architecture and construction, including having great artistic value or being the work of a master.
They were built for the working families, ones whose breadwinner likely worked for the railroad or in local manufacturing. Basically, they are notable for their similarity, their proximity to each other, and their part in defining Tullahoma’s important history.
Photo: Brian Stansberry
