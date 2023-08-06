Flashback_NorthWashington.jpg
Brian Stansberry photo

This week, we’re going to look at the second of eight sites in Tullahoma listed on the National Register of Historic Places – the North Washington Street Historic District. As mentioned two weeks ago, this is one of two historic districts in Tullahoma listed on the National Register. It was added to the National Register in 1993.

The North Washington Historic District is/was comprised of five house properties in the 600 block of North Washington Street, all constructed in or about 1910. I say “was” because two of the five houses are no longer there. I’m unsure of the reason they were removed, whether because of fire, or the toll of age, or whatever. The original houses were at 603, 605, 607, 609, and 611. Newer houses, built in 2002, are now on the 603 and 609 lots.