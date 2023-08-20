Flashback_Hangar.jpg
Photo provided

For the fourth installment of the series, we’re going to look at another of eight sites in Tullahoma listed on the National Register of Historic Places – the T-201 World War II aircraft hangar, located at the U.S. Army’s William Northern Field, now the Tullahoma Regional Airport. This is the only former military property in Tullahoma listed on the National Register; it was added in 2021.

Per the 2021 National Register nominating document: “The T-201 Aircraft Hangar is locally significant under Criterion A in the Area of Military for its role in World War II-era military air training at the Tullahoma Army Air Base (renamed William Northern Field in 1942, now known as the Tullahoma Regional Airport) in Coffee County, Tennessee. The hangar’s period of significance is 1941-1945, corresponding to its years of use for military training during World War II. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began constructing the Tullahoma Army Air Base in 1941 to act as an auxiliary training base to supplement the massive training program at Camp Forrest Army training base, nearby in Tullahoma, and the Smyrna Army Airfield forty-five miles to the north in Rutherford County. At its peak, the Tullahoma Army Air Base covered 1,300 acres and included more than 100 buildings, almost all of which were dismantled after the end of World War II.