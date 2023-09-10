For this seventh installment of the series about eight sites in Tullahoma listed on the National Register of Historic Places, we’re going to look at the Wilson-Crouch House at 216 South Jackson Street. The house was nominated for the National Register under criterion C: “Property embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction or represents the work of a master, or possesses high artistic values, or represents a significant and distinguishable entity whose components lack individual distinction.” It was confirmed for the National Register in 2017.
Per the nomination document, “Constructed in 1917 for John Van Wilson and his wife Nellie Wood Wilson, the residence is a strong and intact example of a Craftsman bungalow. The brick and shingle building retains its original rectangular plan and features a flared, side-gable asphalt shingle roof with a centered front-gable dormer, triangular knee braces, and a full-width front porch with battered brick piers and a solid brick railing. Original features and materials are present throughout the interior, including wood trim, hardwood paneling, French doors, and built-in cabinetry. […] As one of few early-20th-century residences that survived post-WWII development in Tullahoma, the house retains a high degree of integrity in location, design, materials, feeling, workmanship and association and reflects its significance as perhaps the best example of a Craftsman bungalow in the city.
“John V. Wilson was one of eight children of Riley Wilson and Sarah Blanton Wilson, who came to Tullahoma in 1869 and established a general store named Wilson’s (in operation until 1956). The store was bought from Riley Wilson by his son, William Henry, and passed down through his descendants. Brother John Van is said to have helped in the store and had a tailor shop.
“On February 7, 1924, John V. and Nelle Wood Wilson sold the house to Heloise Hickerson Crouch and Hubert Adair Crouch for $11,000, along with a 100’ x 200’ lot located three doors south on S. Jackson Street. […] H.A. Crouch was president and manager of the Tullahoma Ice & Coal company from its beginning in 1912. […] When the Crouches moved to the 216 S. Jackson house they had two sons, Hubert, Jr. and Allan. Hubert Jr. may have lived there until his marriage to Jane Smotherman in 1941, or until he left for the Army in 1942; Jane was the sister of Paul Smotherman, owner of the Smotherman House (211 W. Blackwell St.) for many years. Hubert, Jr. entered the Army as a private and was mustered out in 1946 as a major. He was also active in civic affairs, both at the local and state level when he was active in managing Governor Browning’s campaign. Crouch was active in obtaining a new National Guard Armory and a new Tullahoma-Lynchburg Highway. He was owner of Crouch Motor Company and Crouch and Crutcher Oil Company, Inc. […] Allan Crouch served as a president of the Rotary Club, member of the Board of Directors of First National Bank and Tennessee Oil Marketers Association, Coffee County Library Board, and owner of Crouch Oil Company.”
As was common in Tullahoma at the time, during World War II and Camp Forrest’s activity, part of the second floor was renovated into apartments. Additionally, some space upstairs had reportedly been used as a small ballroom.
The current owner, Donna Rinehart purchased the house in 2003. She is a past president of the Historic Preservation Society of Tullahoma.
