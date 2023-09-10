flashbackwilson-crouch.jpg
Photo provided

For this seventh installment of the series about eight sites in Tullahoma listed on the National Register of Historic Places, we’re going to look at the Wilson-Crouch House at 216 South Jackson Street. The house was nominated for the National Register under criterion C: “Property embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction or represents the work of a master, or possesses high artistic values, or represents a significant and distinguishable entity whose components lack individual distinction.” It was confirmed for the National Register in 2017.

Per the nomination document, “Constructed in 1917 for John Van Wilson and his wife Nellie Wood Wilson, the residence is a strong and intact example of a Craftsman bungalow. The brick and shingle building retains its original rectangular plan and features a flared, side-gable asphalt shingle roof with a centered front-gable dormer, triangular knee braces, and a full-width front porch with battered brick piers and a solid brick railing. Original features and materials are present throughout the interior, including wood trim, hardwood paneling, French doors, and built-in cabinetry. […] As one of few early-20th-century residences that survived post-WWII development in Tullahoma, the house retains a high degree of integrity in location, design, materials, feeling, workmanship and association and reflects its significance as perhaps the best example of a Craftsman bungalow in the city.