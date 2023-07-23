The National Register of Historic Places was established in 1966, when Congress passed the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). The National Register is administered by the National Park Service, which is under the oversight of the Department of the Interior. Nationwide, there are more than 1.5 million properties listed on the National Register, and of those, about 95,000 are listed individually, while the others are included in districts, such as a significant neighborhood or business area.
Currently, there are 16 Coffee County properties or districts on the National Register. Eight of those are in Tullahoma. Over the next few weeks, we will explore the importance of each of those, but first, let’s look at the significance and criteria for a site’s being on the National Register of Historic Places.
When a place is nominated for inclusion on the Register, the nominating person or organization (often a historic preservation group, such as the Historic Preservation Society of Tullahoma) makes application to the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO). The SHPOs were created by the same 1966 law as the National Register. Per Wikipedia, “the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) receives National Register nominations and provides feedback to the nominating individual or group. After preliminary review, the SHPO sends each nomination to the state's historic review commission, which then recommends whether the State Historic Preservation Officer should send the nomination to the Keeper of the National Register. For any non-Federally owned property, only the State Historic Preservation Officer may officially nominate a property for inclusion in the National Register. After the nomination is recommended for listing in the National Register by the SHPO, the nomination is sent to the National Park Service, which approves or denies the nomination.”
The four criteria, at least one of which must be met, are as follows: A). Event – the property must make a contribution to the major pattern of American history; B). Person – is associated with significant people of the past; C). Design/Construction - concerns the distinctive characteristics of the building by its architecture and construction, including having great artistic value or being the work of a master; D). Information potential - is satisfied if the property has yielded or may be likely to yield information important to prehistory or history.
Here are a couple of teaser photos. See if you recognize the locations. Beginning next week, we’ll begin to delve into Tullahoma’s properties that made the National Register of Historic Places, and explain a little bit about the history surrounding each one. As Ed McMahon used to say, “Stay up and stay tuned.”
Photos: Brian Stansberry
