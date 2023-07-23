The National Register of Historic Places was established in 1966, when Congress passed the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). The National Register is administered by the National Park Service, which is under the oversight of the Department of the Interior. Nationwide, there are more than 1.5 million properties listed on the National Register, and of those, about 95,000 are listed individually, while the others are included in districts, such as a significant neighborhood or business area.

Currently, there are 16 Coffee County properties or districts on the National Register. Eight of those are in Tullahoma. Over the next few weeks, we will explore the importance of each of those, but first, let’s look at the significance and criteria for a site’s being on the National Register of Historic Places.