As this curious fellow mentioned in an earlier column, Cedar Lane is prime for development over the next several years. One of the first projects to leap off the drawing board is Harton Family Partners' Cardinal Reserve.
Cardinal Reserve is a gated community of 20 upscale TownHomes to be located just south of NHC HealthCare. The plan calls for four buildings with a mix of one and two story TownHomes. A new 500 foot road, Cardinal Reserve Drive, with a cul de sac, will be located at the north edge of the property. The project will start construction next month with a scheduled completion of spring of 2024.
The TownHomes will feature amenities like a pool and pickleball courts.
The anticipated rental price is approximately $1,500 per month. The project has a value of $5,575,000.
This curious fellow asked why the emphasis on "Cardinal" in the name? It turns out Joe Lester, a principal with Harton Family Partners, through a friend met Colby Rasmus, a retired player with the St. Louis Cardinals. Colby decided to partner in the apartment project.
The name Cardinal Reserve is a tribute to Colby's 10 years in the Major Leagues, most of that time with the St. Louis Cardinals. In 2011 Colby played for the winning World Series Cardinals. But that was not Colby's only World Series win. As a member of the 1999 Phenix City (Al) Little League team, his team won the US World Series championship game.
As a High School senior in Seale, Alabama, his 24 home runs passed Bo Jackson for second all time in the state for home runs in a season by a High School player. His High School team also won the US championship.
Colby was drafted in the first round in 2005 by the Cardinals. Colby played center field for five Major League teams. Colby, his wife and four children live in Franklin.
Sounds like a grand slam for Tullahoma to me.
Welcome to a new Brand to Tullahoma
Most of us locals don't have a reason to travel on the road behind Aldi and Electronic Express, but in the fall of 2024 there will be a brand new four story TownePlace Suites by Marriott adjacent to the Holiday Inn Express.
This curious fellow had an opportunity to speak to one of the developers, Andy Patel, and he is excited to bring this one-of-kind brand to this area. In fact, there is not another TownePlace Suites by Marriott between Nashville and Chattanooga.
Why Tullahoma I asked?
He replied: "Tullahoma is a hidden gem. We are very thankful to have been welcomed so warmly in your friendly town. The city staff has been amazing. Tullahoma represents all the micro trends we look for when selecting markets that we think will outperform as we enter a new hotel cycle."
The facility will have 90 suites, each with a full kitchen. There will be a bar in the lobby, pool, Weber grill in the outdoor common area, free Wi-Fi, Business Center, fitness center, on site laundry and complimentary full hot breakfast. Sounds great. (This curious fellow wonders if I can just hang out there for the day for my staycation?)
The exterior facade will feature contemporary architecture with a stone and stucco front exterior. Site work on the project has started. The developers are adding a sidewalk along Hoover Lane to connect the property to N. Jackson Street.
The suite hotel should appeal to both leisure travelers and corporate guests.
The property will be managed by Vision Hospitality, the same group that manages the Holiday Inn Express next door. The developer expects the hotel to employ 15 to 20 persons.
Welcome to Tullahoma.
Most dangerous intersections
After a minor fender bender a year or so ago at the North Jackson and Cedar Lane/Washington Street intersection, this curious fellow wondered what are the most dangerous intersections in town? It turns out that intersection is, in fact, the most dangerous in town, racking up 24 wrecks in 2022.
The second most dangerous intersection in town in 2022 is South Jackson and West Carroll with 15 wrecks. The third is Cedar Lane and Wilson Avenue with nine and fourth is Atlantic Street and Hogan Street with eight wrecks.
Of the top ten most dangerous intersections in town in 2022, seven were either on North or South Jackson Streets.
It turns out there were 717 crashes in Tullahoma with either property damage or injuries or about two per day. Of the 717, 631 had only property damage, 85 had injuries and one fatality.
This curious fellow knows what you are thinking: what are the most dangerous and safest months, days of the week and time periods of the day? The safest month was April with only 42 wrecks and the most dangerous month was August with 84. The safest day of the week was Sunday with only 58 wrecks all year and the most dangerous was Friday with 137 wrecks. The safest time period was between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. with only 23 wrecks all year and the most dangerous time to drive was Friday between noon and 6 pm with 407 wrecks.
The bottom line: the safest hour to drive was Sunday between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and the most dangerous time to drive was Tuesday between 3pm and 4pm. Now you know.
A shout out to the Tullahoma Police Department for compiling these stats.