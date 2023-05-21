A Curious Fellow

As this curious fellow mentioned in an earlier column, Cedar Lane is prime for development over the next several years. One of the first projects to leap off the drawing board is Harton Family Partners' Cardinal Reserve.

Cardinal Reserve is a gated community of 20 upscale TownHomes to be located just south of NHC HealthCare. The plan calls for four buildings with a mix of one and two story TownHomes. A new 500 foot road, Cardinal Reserve Drive, with a cul de sac, will be located at the north edge of the property. The project will start construction next month with a scheduled completion of spring of 2024.

Marriott Hotel