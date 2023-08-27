Tullahoma Municipal Building BW
Photo provided

For this fifth installment of the series about eight sites in Tullahoma listed on the National Register of Historic Places, we’re going to look at the Tullahoma Municipal Building. Certainly one of the city’s best known and most iconic buildings, it was added to the National Register just five years ago, in August 2018. It qualified under Criterion A: Property is associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history.

As Tullahoma was quickly growing after the establishment of Arnold Engineering Development Center in 1951, city leaders and the power company (which was also quickly growing because of development) determined that new civil and departmental facilities were needed. As was common in the early 1950s, it was decided to construct a new joint facility to be shared by the city and the power company.