Most people are familiar with the name United Way, but maybe not we do. We raise funds to give funds locally. Which means we need donors like you.
The money we raise in return is distributed to local nonprofits and programs that serve Coffee, Moore, and Warren counties. No national office dictates how we allocate our funds. This means that local people, who understand local problems, can decide where their donations go. We have the freedom to support the unique needs of our community how we see fit. We know that you are entrusting us to distribute to needed initiatives and missions in our community and we do not take that lightly.
Every year we form an allocations committee with a couple board members, leaders of the community, highest donors, and individuals interested in the process and our local nonprofits. This committee is diverse, and we choose individuals that represent the 3 counties we serve. Each nonprofit is required to fill out an application and submit all required documents. They each have an opportunity to present their mission and what program the funds will benefit. The committee then chooses which nonprofits to partner with and allocate funds to that year. This process is repeated yearly in the spring. We do this thorough process to protect donated dollars and to make the biggest impact.
How do you get involved? You can simply donate monthly, yearly, or when convenient. We can setup automatic monthly payments if that is easier for you. How can my business get involved? Our employee payroll deduction program is easy and impactful. Many people giving a little each paycheck adds up and helps many missions. We are happy to come and hand out information and speak to your team too. Another way is to give your time and volunteer. We communicate with local nonprofits consistently and know the needs. Call 931-455-5678 or email Director@ highway55unitedway.org for more information. We are in the process of updating our website which will contain all nonprofits in the 3 counties we serve as well as their contact. In addition, we will be including volunteer opportunities and other resources for those needing food, housing, and financial assistance. United Way does have a 24-hour, confidential hotline that will direct you to local resources. When you call 2-1-1 you will talk to a real person that will direct you to resources that aid in finances, legal services, housing, food, job searching, clothing needs, etc.
We want to thank our donors and those that have supported our efforts. We are always looking for new opportunities to help our community and invite feedback. Local nonprofits and organizations are needed to strengthen our community and support the individuals in it. It takes many that have vision, passion, and act for change to happen. I am excited what 2022 will bring.