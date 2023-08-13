JC Bowman

JC Bowman

On May 16, 2023, Governor Bill Lee signed Public Chapter 437 into law. The union subsequently filed a lawsuit: Tennessee Education Association, et al., versus Bill Lee, et al. Late on Friday, July 28, 2023, the Chancery Court for the State of Tennessee, Twentieth Judicial denied the Tennessee Education Association’s request for a temporary injunction against Section 2 of Chapter 437 of the Public Acts of 2023 (PC 437).”

The denial of the motion eliminates a previous temporary injunction to continue payroll deduction for dues for professional employee organizations. The results were predictable. The court was quick to point out the fallacies of the union arguments.