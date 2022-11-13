Dr. James T. McDeavitt

As the days start getting shorter and darker, people might feel impacted by seasonal affective disorder (SAD). The downturn in mood that happens with the change in light is likely associated with decreased levels of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, in the body. If you are affected by SAD, it is important to continue your exercise routine as exercise boosts mood. A Baylor College of Medicine expert explains how to alternate your workout routine during the darker months.

“With seasonal affective disorder, it is desirable to continue to exercise or maybe even increase your exercise,” said Dr. James McDeavitt, professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation and executive vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor. “Relatively sustained aerobic exercise effects mood positively, but you don’t just have to run or do aerobics – you can do things like yoga, tai chi or meditation, which help with symptoms of depression.” 